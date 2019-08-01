Your New Favorite Tee Is Going to Look So Cute on You





The word “casual” can mean a lot of things. It presents a pretty wide scope, and one person’s casual style tends to fall in a different place within that scope than another’s. For one, it means sweatpants and hoodies only, while for another, it might mean skinny jeans and a linen blouse. If we had to pick one piece to describe “casual” as a whole though — one that works no matter where we fall in the scope — it would be this tee!

The BP. Raw Edge Pocket Tee is laid-back perfection that lends itself equally as well to cotton shorts as it does to professional ponte pants. It’s everything a tee should be. In fact, we’d say it fits the description of a perfect tee to a T! Corny, we know. When we find a top we like this much, the cheesy lines are bound to come out. Luckily, all we need to do to “pick it up” is add it to our shopping bag!

See it: Get the BP. Raw Edge Pocket Tee for just $25 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers say this top is the ideal basic since it’s not only so cute, but great for both layering and wearing by itself. It’s clear that this top is a winner among reviewers as a favorite lightweight transition piece to rock throughout the year!

This shirt is super soft and stretchy. It basically oozes coziness. It has a relaxed fit that grazes our body just enough to complement our figure and have us looking put-together 24/7, though, so we’ll still be looking chic. It has a little bit of flowiness to it, and we have to say, we’re definitely down to go with this flow!

So, how would we style this top? The better question would be how wouldn’t we style it! Even just the ability to wear it tucked in, half tucked or let loose offers so many opportunities to try out different looks. In the hotter weather, wearing this top is a great way to avoid sunburn but still stay cool because of its breathable fabric. We’d wear it with anything from a pair of distressed denim shorts to a floral midiskirt!

When it gets cooler out, we’ll find ourselves reaching for this tee even more often. To keep it simple, pair it with some straight leg jeans or some high-waisted trousers with a cute tie or belt at the waist. For layering, we can easily stick a cami underneath, or wear a hoodie on top. Or both! Pretty much anything will work, so have at it and don’t be afraid to accessorize with some sparkly jewelry and heels to dress things up!

This top is currently available in multiple colors, and every one is as perfect as the last, so don’t wait long to grab at least one for yourself!

