



It’s officially the most wonderful time of year and no, it’s not Christmas in July. It’s the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is going on right now! Whether we’re looking for new clothes, shoes or accessories, it’s the perfect time to stock up on anything and everything!

So many top brands are marked down but we spied one of our absolute favorites in the major sale event: UGG! In fact, those infamous and beloved loafers are marked down so we’re scooping them up ASAP!

See it: Grab a pair of the UGG Callen Loafer (originally $100) with prices starting at $65, available at Nordstrom!

The UGG Callen Loafer is the perfect pair to slide into for more than one reason. The first reason and most important one of them all? They’re UGGs, which everyone loves! It seems like we’ve been wearing our favorite pair of low booties and our tried-and-true over-the-knee boots for years. It’s all because UGG is the fan-favorite brand that even A-listers love! Even supermodel Gigi Hadid loves her UGGs and wears regularly.

These loafers can be worn anywhere and at anytime. Seriously. This pair can survive a snowstorm as easily as it can survive a heatwave and everything in between. They are easy, effortless and above all, error-proof.

These loafers will match any outfit we are wearing with the four shades up for grabs. They’re all as amazing as the last — and selling out quickly!

What’s the only thing better than how chic the colors are? How comfortable its design is! The water-resistant suede loafer is trimmed with shearling and lined with UGGpure. Is anyone unfamiliar with what exactly that is? It’s the UGG brand’s signature textile made entirely from wool and crafted to look and feel like shearling. That means our feet will be just as cozy as they are comfortable. Think of this feature an extra wool blanket for frigid cold temperatures but still breathable when we’re lounging in the summer heat.

The only thing better than all of this? How easily this shoe can work in our existing wardrobes! These loafers are perfect when anyone is looking for a pair of slip-on shoes to wear during their morning work commute. They will seamlessly pair with any little black dress or two-piece set. They’re also the ultimate quick shoe since the design allows us to easily slip into them just as easily as we can slip out of them and into our work-approved heels. This shoe even gets even more bonus points for how small in size they are, which means they will seamlessly fit into any tote bag, too!

What’s even better? Since these loafers are water-resistant, they can even withstand all of those rainy afternoons or mornings, whether it’s our weekday commute or a drizzly Saturday running errands. For casual outings, just slip into any pair of black leggings, oversized T-shirt and cardigan! We’re swooning over how comfy-chic this entire outfit will look and feel.

It’s safe to say that with so many endless benefits, it’s hard to think of a better shoe to slip into this season and many to come.

