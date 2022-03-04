Get Into the Nautical Vibe With This Adorable Striped Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The nautical aesthetic is a classic style for the summertime. It’s preppy, it’s polished, it’s effortless — and a staple of the vibe is a blue and white striped sweater. It’s a traditional New England look that’s anything but stuffy — in fact, it’s actually fun to play around with, even if you’re more of an edgy fashionista.

The spring and summer may be warmer seasons, but they still have their chilly days too. That’s precisely why a striped sweater can always come in handy. If you need a refresh, we found the perfect option. This knit from Free Assembly takes the nautical look and totally modernizes it!

This sweater features the blue and white stripes that are standard on this type of garment, but also offers up some subtle twists to the iconic appearance. The overall silhouette is boxier and more oversized, which is a trend that we adore — and the stripes take on a new form as well. This piece has a color-blocking element added to it, plus an extra wide ribbed hem and long ribbed cuffs to match.

If you put your arms down to your sides, they line up perfectly and separate the stripes from the rest of the knit. At the end of both sleeves and the hem, there’s also a tiny pop of color which adds another fun touch to the appearance of this knit. Naturally, we can’t forget about the matching ribbed mock neck on top!

The sweater is made from breathable cotton and is surely lighter than the thicker wool knits we all wear in the winter — making it ideal for the cool and crisp days that are soon to be upon Us. You can currently score it in a light or navy blue depending on which shade we prefer. The navy option has red stitching on the hem which is more traditional, while the lighter version includes yellow for a more youthful moment. While we pack away most of our necessary knits as the winter withers away, this sweater is one that we’re going to keep on deck!

