These Flowy Pants Are So Chic for Summer — And They Feel Like Pajamas

There are some days when we wake up and the thought of getting dressed is honestly just too much. All we want is to laze around all day in our pajamas, or at least in some sweats or leggings. Our mind becomes a loungewear-only zone, but unfortunately, the world isn’t always on the same page as Us.

No matter how lazy we may be feeling, life goes on, and that means sticking to the plans we committed to (most of the time, anyway). There is something we can all do to make it all more bearable though. We have to play the game. We have to come up with a wardrobe hack that lands us on top and feeling fabulous, no matter how many times we wake up on the wrong side of the bed. Actually, we don’t even need to come up with it — GlorySunshine already did. We just need to buy it on Amazon!

These bestselling palazzo pants are made of a cotton blend that is full-on bliss. The material is so soft, and it has stretch to it to keep you from ever feeling constricted. Thanks to the stylish wide leg construction, you’ll practically feel like you’re floating through clouds or cool water with every step you take. Just one reason these pants are great for summer!

Most versions of these boho-chic pants have an elastic high-rise waistband, but out of the 20+ options we have to choose from, there are a few with a paperbag-style waist and tie belt as well, should that suit your fancy. Just below the waistband you’ll find some lovely pockets, and down at the bottom you’ll see the legs are cropped above the ankle for a breezy effect — one that looks adorable with heeled sandals, sneakers, flats, platforms — should we go on?!

These pants are the best of both worlds. They can easily operate as top-of-the-line loungewear for your next movie marathon, but they can just as easily be dressed up for a day or night out thanks to their trendy silhouette. Grab one of the many solid colors, or if you’re feeling some stripes or snake print, there are options for you too. Starting at under $15, now is the time to shop!

Get the GlorySunshine Women’s Elastic Waist Palazzo Wide Leg Pants starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

