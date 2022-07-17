1 Day Only! Save 50% on Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Faves From Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This is big, people! Today, July 17, is truly the day to level up your home with new decor, kitchenware, cozy bedding and so much more. For 24 hours only, Target is offering 50% off Hearth & Hand with Magnolia items — AKA Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ ultra-popular home and lifestyle brand!

We know we love walking through the Hearth & Hand section every time we go to Target, so we’re more than prepared to show you our favorite picks from the line. Check them out below and check out the sale to find more of your own faves!

This Picnic Blanket

This summery picnic blanket will be perfect for cozy snacking under the sun. It’s water-resistant, comes with a carrying strap and will be a lovely backdrop for Instagram photos!

Get the Border Stripe Summer Picnic Blanket Light Blue/Gray/Cream – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target!

This Accent Chair

Such a chic and sophisticated piece! This faux-leather accent chair is just as comfy as it is stylish. It’s easy to care for too. Just wipe clean!

Get the Faux Leather & Metal Accent Chair – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target!

This Stoneware Pitcher

This matte stoneware pitcher is going to make your home look like it’s straight out of an HGTV show (after the renovation/redecorating)! Use it to pour drinks or as a flower vase!

Get the Matte Stoneware Pitcher – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target!

This Botanical Wreath

Whether you hang it on your front door or as an artsy wall accent in your home, this faux eucalyptus wire wreath is going to be a conversation piece, for sure. Modern yet timeless!

Get the 14″ Faux Eucalyptus Wire Wreath – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target!

This Sheet Set

A new set of sheets can feel like a total refresh. These are made of a breathable linen and cotton blend, and while they’re super simple, they have subtle decorative stitching at the hems to make them stand out above the rest!

Get the Linen Blend with Hem Stitch Sheet Set – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target!

