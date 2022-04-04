These Workout Shorts Are Going Viral on Amazon for Their Flattering Fit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who wears short shorts? Usually not Us. Bike shorts are all the rage — but in most cases, these tight athletic bottoms aren’t flattering on our figure. The compression often squeezes our thighs, and the length rarely suits our legs. And there’s always the risk of the dreaded camel toe or muffin top. No, thank you!

Up until now, we haven’t managed to find workout shorts that work. But we just discovered a pair that passes our ‘fit test with flying colors. Amazon shoppers are absolutely obsessed with these crisscross shorts that slim your waist, lift your booty and contour your shape. Need we say more?

Get the Omkagi Women Cross Waist Workout Shorts with Pockets for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Elevate your activewear with the Omkagi Women Cross Waist Workout Shorts with Pockets! If you’re like Us, then you already own plenty of pairs of black leggings. But now that the weather is finally getting warmer, we need an athletic alternative. Made from a Spandex blend, these stretchy shorts are breathable, moisture-wicking and buttery soft. Perfect for any type of exercise from a HIIT workout to a run! The ribbed waistband and thick material are squat-proof for optimum movement.

These shorts are like comfortable corsets for your bottom — the high-waisted cut provides tummy control while the V-shape waistband streamlines your waist. Meanwhile, the form-fitting silhouette gives you the appearance of a juicier booty. Plus, these supportive shorts come with two pockets so you can store your belongings on the go. It doesn’t get much better than that!

Available in 16 colors, you have more than enough shades to choose from. Keep it simple with a basic tone like black that goes with everything or opt for a pop of color with a pink or green hue. These high-waisted shorts pair perfectly with sports bras or crop tops. We also like to team bike shorts with oversized T-shirts or sweatshirts for an easy street style ensemble. Very Hailey Bieber vibes.

Amazon shoppers are overjoyed with the fit of these workout shorts. “Perfect fit. Made my butt look great. Color is exactly like the pic and they are NOT see-through.” Another customer agreed, writing, “It’s sexy and slimming and makes your butt look amazing.” And according to one reviewer, “They’re comfortable and the texturing makes your legs look great while still being comfortable and flexible.”

See what all of the hype is about with these slimming athletic shorts!

