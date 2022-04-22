Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to finally get that skin you’ve always dreamed of? Now is your chance to make it happen. The Kate Somerville annual Friends & Family Event is here, meaning you can take 20% off nearly every skin-loving formula on the site. Don’t forget, however, to use code FAM20 at checkout!

Kate Somerville has many, many amazing products, and we certainly encourage you to check them all out. To get you started though, we’ve picked out five products you can use to create an entire new skincare routine. Use them in the order we list below for best results!

Step One: Cleanser

This foaming face wash comes from one of Kate Somerville’s most iconic collections: Exfolikate®. We picked this one because it’s for all skin types. It may cleanse away dirt, oil and makeup while gently exfoliating for baby-soft skin. With over 1,000 reviews and a 4.9 rating, we’d say this is a safe bet for clear, happy skin!

Get the Exfolikate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash (originally starting at $22) now starting at just $18 with code FAM20 at Kate Somerville for a limited time!

Step Two: Serum/Treatment

We’re huge fans of retinol and we suggest it to pretty much everyone who’s looking for powerful anti-aging products in their routine. This treatment doesn’t only target fine lines and wrinkles though. It also claims to hydrate, improve elasticity, even out discoloration, brighten and more!

Get the DermalQuench Liquid Lift® +Retinol (originally starting at $110) now starting at just $88 with code FAM20 at Kate Somerville for a limited time!

Step Three: Eye Cream

Hate how tired your eyes always look, even when you’re feeling totally awake? Let’s get that delicate skin looking good again with this lightweight eye gel. Lightly pat a little around the eye area to target dark circles, crow’d feet, fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness all at once!

Get the Wrinkle Warrior® Eye (originally $76) for just $61 with code FAM20 at Kate Somerville for a limited time!

Step Four: Moisturizer

This anti-aging cream took over a decade to perfect, so if you’re looking for plump, smooth and soothed skin, look no further. This reparative moisturizer has been shown to create softer, more supple skin after just one use thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalene!

Get the DeliKate Recovery Cream (originally starting at $140) now starting at just $112 with code FAM20 at Kate Somerville for a limited time!

Step Five: Sunscreen

Never forget sunscreen at the end of your morning skincare routine — just before makeup! This one has a 100% mineral formula, making it a great choice for sensitive and acne-prone skin, and it provides SPF 40 broad spectrum protection. This is perfect for when you face not only the sun, but the blue light from your phone and computer screens as well!

Get the Daily Deflector™ Mineral Face Sunscreen (originally $54) for just $43 with code FAM20 at Kate Somerville for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop the entire Friends + Family Event at Kate Somerville here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

