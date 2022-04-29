Kate Upton Adores This $32 Amazon Dress: ‘It’s Just Easy’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s obviously always a great idea to take style advice from a supermodel, but it’s not always advice we can put into motion. Of course, most models are usually wearing expensive or even couture designer clothes, putting them automatically out of budget or even the realm of possibility for Us. Kate Upton, however, is making modelesque fashion an attainable thing this year!

The model and actress recently hosted an Amazon Live video revealing her favorite warm weather style and beauty picks — all from Amazon. There are some seriously affordable finds in her edit, including this adorable, ultra-popular dress. It’s even on sale right now!

Get the Amoretu Summer Tunic Shift Dress (originally $40) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

“You need a dress like this that you can breathe in a little bit,” The Layover actress explained while holding her pink version up to the camera for viewers. “It’s just easy. Maybe you’ll get an airflow. It’s flowy. I love the sleeve.” This is a tunic-style mini shift dress, which explains the roomy fit Upton loves. And that sleeve? It’s a pretty lantern sleeve reaching down to an elasticized wrist!

This dress has a V-neckline and a few tiers with slight pleating for a cute and flattering ruffle effect. It’s super lightweight and very swingy — it shouldn’t feel tight anywhere. It’s such a simple way to feel chic and adorable without having to deal with discomfort or spend an hour getting dressed!

Upton’s exact pink dress is still available, but this piece actually comes in over 40 variations! There are lots of solid colors, from sleek and dark to bold and bright, as well as fun, abstract patterns, plus dots and gingham. Some versions have short sleeves instead of that lantern effect, while a few are also sleeveless. If you wanted options, you’ve got them!

Figuring out how you’ll wear this dress? How about trying more of Upton’s favorites? Grab these kitten heels or these sandals, and maybe a pair of these trendy sunglasses she loves. So cute!

