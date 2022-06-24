Rock Adidas Like Kelly Ripa in This Slim-Fit Track Jacket

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There are some things in fashion that will simply never, ever go out of style. A simple T-shirt, a denim jacket, canvas white sneakers — and, of course, Adidas track jackets! Anything Adidas, really, is a safe bet. We’ve adored the athletic brand’s clothing and shoes for as long as we can remember, and our love for it is only growing!

The track jackets are an absolute must-have for Us, always coming in handy when you need that lightweight layer. And they always manage to look totally cute! Kelly Ripa demonstrated this perfectly in 2021 when she rocked one on her way to the gym in NYC!

Ripa’s track jacket, which she wore unzipped, is sure to inspire many shoppers out there looking for something to either work out in, lounge in or simply hang out in. Luckily, we found the Superstar jacket at Zappos — and even on sale! It’s definitely a solid choice, standing out because of its slim cut, offering a more feminine fit. It’s still a little roomy, but it’s going to look more put-together than similar pieces from other brands!

This jacket has a ribbed, bomber-style collar that undoubtedly elevates it, with matching ribbed cuffs at the ends of the sleeves as well as a banded hem. You’ll also notice contrast piping details, along with the brand’s signature three-stripe details running from the shoulders to the wrists on both sides. There’s also a small Adidas logo also on one side of the chest!

This jacket has a full zip closure in front, and it has side pockets, either for chilly hands or small belongings. And while the black one will match Ripa’s, Zappos has two other colors available too: Magic Mauve and Vivid Red. These colors have sizes selling out at the moment, so make sure to grab your fave quickly!

This track jacket, which has nearly 200 reviews on Zappos alone, is the perfect outerwear for warmer weather, especially during mornings and nights when the sun isn’t at full strength. You can channel Ripa and grab a pair of matching pants (also on sale!), or you can totally wear it with a pair of ripped jeans, or even over a dress to mix and match aesthetics! Each and every outfit idea is bound to take turns being your new favorite!

