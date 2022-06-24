Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re obsessed with eyeshadow palettes. The day we bought our first real, high-quality eyeshadow palette was the day our lives forever changed for the better. Like so many other shoppers out there, the product that did it for Us was an Urban Decay Naked palette!

Urban Decay eyeshadow is a must for celebrities too. It’s no surprise that Kristin Cavallari, whose natural, everyday makeup always looks truly flawless, is a fan as well. She once raved about the Naked Honey palette specifically — and guess what! It’s now on sale!

Get the Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette (originally $49) for just $25 at Ulta!

Cavallari spoke to Bustle in 2021 about her favorite beauty products, and this palette made the cut by a long shot. “I just got this eyeshadow palette,” she said. “I have a light brown caramel eye color and this is a ton of just…honey is the best way to describe it, but caramels and browns. These look the best on me. It’s perfect for every day, or you can smoke it up and amp it up for going to dinner. It’s the perfect nude palette.”

Imagine how excited we were when we spotted this palette for 50% off at Ulta! It contains 12 golden-hued neutrals, covering browns, coppers, bronzes and beyond. These shades come in different finishes too: matte, shimmer and metallic! They have a velvety texture that’s very blendable, and their intense pigment stays all day. The quality of UD eyeshadow is immediately apparent the first time you apply it!

Get the Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette (originally $49) for just $25 at Ulta!

This palette, which has the prettiest case, has a mirror inside, as well as an included double-ended brush you can use to create a multitude of looks. Scroll down on the Ulta page to find numerous tutorials and examples! You’ll also find hacks, such as using the darker shades as eyebrow pigment or the lighter ones as highlighter!

This cruelty-free, paraben-free palette has over 1,300 reviews, so clearly Cavallari isn’t the only one who thinks it’s “perfect.” Shoppers say they receive “constant compliments” when they wear it, noting how the shades are “stunning and regal.” They note that the texture is “buttery and insanely easy to blend” as well. They consider it a “fun twist on the basics,” especially compared to other nude palettes, and we think that’s a great way to put it. We can only assume a lot of these shoppers are stocking up while it’s on sale!

Get the Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette (originally $49) for just $25 at Ulta!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Urban Decay here and check out more eyeshadow palettes at Ulta here!

Looking for more recommendations? Shop some of our other favorite finds below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!