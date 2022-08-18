Kyle Richards Loves How Lightweight These Sunglasses Are — Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are sunglasses not the perfect accessory? They’re stylish and come in so many different shapes, colors and patterns, and they can seriously flatter your face and upgrade your look. You can also use them when you want to go undercover in public. Of course, we love how they protect our eyes from the sun as well. We’ve even started putting them on right when we wake up in the morning and are still in bed, à la the Love Island cast!

When we think of sunglasses, we think of Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives star is pretty much an expert, so we know we can go to her for inspiration. Sometimes her picks can be pricey, but in this case, she shared her love for a $20 pair on Amazon Prime!

Get the OLIEYE Polarized Sunglasses (originally $23) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Richards revealed her “Vacay Getaway Essentials” earlier in the year during an Amazon Live video, featuring some awesome clothing and travel picks. But she didn’t forget about accessories! “Oh, these are so cute,” she said while grabbing a green pair of these sunglasses. “I have to have lightweight. You can’t even feel these glasses on your face.” She explained further: “I don’t like to wear anything heavy on my nose because it actually creates a dent; these are amazing.”

Richards kept on raving about these sunglasses in the video, calling them “beautiful” and saying how she would “put them with gold hoops” to match the gold temples. Even when she had to move on to the next item, she said, “These glasses are great, and they are staying right next to me.”

These oversized sunglasses are made with polarized lenses. What does that mean, exactly? “Polarized, or anti-glare, sunglass lenses reduce light glare and eyestrain. Because of this, they improve vision and safety in the sun (American Academy of Ophthalmology). No more painful, annoying or even dangerous glare preventing you from seeing properly!

Another plus about these sunglasses is that they come with all you need: a case, a cleaning cloth, a polarized testing card and even gift box packaging in case you’re picking up a pair for someone else too. You can grab Richards’ favorite green shade for yourself and one of the 11 other colors for a friend!

