The Light Layering Shirt Everyone Needs Is Now on Sale for Under $35





The weather may be unpredictable, but our outfits shouldn’t be! In fact, our outfits should be our first line of defense and ready for whatever is thrown our way. The secret weapon to successful year-round styling? It’s all about layers!

Traditionally when we hear the word “layers,” we think a jacket or coat. Sure, they are layers, but we also need a great base to start with in order to make a layered look happen. It has to be versatile and very lightweight, so our layers don’t end up working against us. These layers also have to be comfortable, too. We’re talking about a layer like this timeless T-shirt from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that can be worn so many different ways!

See it: Grab the Chelsea28 Layering Tee (originally $49) now with prices starting at just $32, available at Nordstrom!

We’re always on the search for a highly versatile shirt that’s endlessly transitional, which is why we’re such major fans of the Chelsea28 Layering Tee.

This tee is crafted from a modal and spandex blend that’s perfectly flattering, lightweight and soft. The first thing anyone will notice when slipping into this shirt? It molds to your body. The stretchier material fits in all the right ways and it will instantly flatter any body type in a matter of seconds.

There are so many different ways we can wear this shirt, so get creative! Need a little help in the styling department? We have some ideas for you!

For those unseasonably cold mornings that start off frigid only to turn insanely hot only a few hours later, we all know how absolutely horrifying they can be if we’re not dressed correctly. This long sleeve shirt is such a gamechanger to making an outfit for temperamental temperatures.

See it: Grab the Chelsea28 Layering Tee (originally $49) now with prices starting at just $32, available at Nordstrom!

It can easily pair over any satin cami and once those temperatures do rise, we can easily remove the shirt and have a ready-to-go look that’s just as fashion-forward.

According to reviewers, this shirt can easily layer underneath basically any article of clothing we own. So many of them raved over how easy it was to style this shirt under jackets, coats, vests and so much more. One reviewer loved how the lightweight material was just right to keep warm but without overheating. Another reviewer similarly echoed this saying they loved how this shirt paired underneath a big bulky sweater. From cardigans to jackets it’s the perfect piece to wear under anything and everything.

What’s better than wearing this shirt over or under an article of clothing? Wearing this shirt on its own, of course! So many reviewers loved how this shirt also worked as a standalone piece, too. When selecting any of the three sensational shades available, it can easily work with any pair of jeans, skirts or cutoff shorts hanging in our closet.

We can wear it to work or other professional settings, casual outings with leggings and even dressed up looks as a base. This comfy-chic T-shirt was so transitional that so many reviewers couldn’t resist wearing it all year round.

See it: Grab the Chelsea28 Layering Tee (originally $49) now with prices starting at just $32, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Chelsea28 pieces, more tops and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!