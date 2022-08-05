Shoppers Say This Simple Ribbed Bikini Has Become Their ‘New Favorite’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Isn’t it fascinating how we can own tons of swimsuits — yet always reach for the same piece to wear whenever it’s time to head to the beach? It’s not that we don’t adore all of the swimsuits that have stacked up over the years, but our go-to gear makes Us feel oh-so-fabulous! Finding the right type of bikini which boosts confidence is truly rare, and it’s certainly not the easiest feat to snag a new addition that fits the bill.

A special bikini doesn’t have to be decked out with bells and whistles in order to elevate your aesthetic — in fact, it can be as simple as this set from Lilosy! Amazon shoppers say it’s quickly become their new most-loved swimsuit, and we have a feeling we’re also on track to become huge fans.

Get the Lilosy High Waisted Ribbed Bikini Set for prices starting at $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This bikini comes complete with high-waisted bottoms and a matching bandeau-style top with thin spaghetti straps. Both the top and bottoms are made from a stretchy ribbed material that’s said to be incredibly comfortable. The bottoms are especially flattering because of the high-waisted cut, which can sneakily provide some tummy-control action and make you look more streamlined. Shoppers report it’s one of the best parts about this set! Of course, the top pairs perfectly with the bottoms to create a staple suit that’s bound to collect compliments.

This swimwear smash hit is currently available in a slew of covetable color options, and due to its rave reviews, we may be inclined to purchase more than one. Hey, there’s still plenty of sun left to soak up before it’s back to chunky knits! Shoppers admit they bought this bikini on a whim, and were more than impressed with their order. Sometimes, the most basic swimsuits are the garments that make the biggest impact — and that seems to be the case here. Summer may be swiftly approaching its end, but it’s never too late to add some new bikinis to your collection. Don’t forget the SPF!

