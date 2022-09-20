Lizzo Finds Relief With This Cold Plunge Tub: ‘My Body Feels Better’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tired? Sore? Unmotivated? Inflamed? Stressed? Wish you could just wash all of those negative feelings away in just about…three minutes? Now that sounds like a plan — and it’s exactly why cold plunges are becoming so popular. If you’re looking for fast physical and emotional relief, it might be time to take the Plunge.

You don’t have to take our word for it. Lizzo, who recently won an Emmy award for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, explained exactly why she loves a quick, ice-cold bath — and has even demonstrated how she uses her Plunge. She loves it so much, she’s allegedly even taking it on tour this fall! Want one of your own? Let’s dive in (or slowly submerge)!

See it!

Get the Plunge starting at $4,990!

Lizzo featured her Plunge on her TikTok, posting a video of herself taking a three-minute dip and explaining how it helps with her inflammation. “My body feels better,” she wrote. Soon after, she added another video, again explaining how Plunge helps with inflammation in her lower back and knees, as well as with her anxiety. She also called people out for asking her where the ice in her “ice bath” was. There’s actually a great explanation for that!

Plunge is not just a regular tub. Lizzo did not need ice because Plunge has a powerful cooling system built in, meaning you don’t have to deal with buying bags and bags of ice or breaking your back hauling it into the tub. Each Plunge tub also has circular filtration and ozone sanitation to give you cold, clean water whenever. There’s a filter as well to help remove loose hair, skin cells and other debris — plus an underwater light for an aesthetic (and nighttime-friendly) experience!

Plunge is known as “the ultimate wellness ritual” because it has a ton of potential benefits. Cold water immersion could increase blood flow, reduce chronic pain, support the immune system, boost metabolism, enhance sleep, boost energy, elevate your mood, alleviate stress, increase your resilience and discipline, reduce inflammation, ease muscle soreness and boost performance. Whew! That’s a long list.

See it!

Get the Plunge starting at $4,990!

Another amazing thing about Plunge is that it just makes things so easy. No plumbers or electricians need be present! Just fill up your tub with a hose, plug it in and set your temperature (down to 39 degrees Fahrenheit). With proper maintenance, you can use the same water for up to six months! One more plus is that Plunge is safe indoors or outdoors — it comes with an insulated cover to help keep debris out!

Each Plunge also comes with a cell phone holder so you can set timers or watch guided videos, a hose filter, a skimmer net and even a rubber ducky — plus a one year warranty. You can choose the other details. Go for a standard size or XL, choose if you want just cold plunge or hot and cold plunge options, pick standard or pro cooling speed and mark if you’re using it for a commercial facility or not.

Is Plunge an investment? Sure, but considering its multitude of potential benefits, it could prove itself worthy within just a few days. Plus, you can get up to 36-month financing! So, what do you say? Ready to take the Plunge?

See it!

Get the Plunge starting at $4,990!

Looking for more? Shop supplies and merch and learn more at Plunge!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other favorite products below:

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!