21 Trendy Fall Finds With Long Sleeves to Keep You Warm

Starting to feel the chill? Early fall definitely still has some warm days here and there, but now we’re really going to start getting into the cold weather. It’s time to swap the short-sleeve tees for long-sleeves tops and knits, layer on the shackets and coats and switch to sweater and sweatshirt dresses!

If you’re already shivering at the thought of the temperature dropping, check out our favorite long-sleeve finds for fall below!

Long-Sleeve Tees

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Truly timeless! You’ll wear this majorly affordable, wildly popular Amazon Essentials tee over and over (and over) again. Grab a few colors!

2. We Also Love: There’s no resisting the lettuce-edge trim on this SweatyRocks tee for Us. Such a small but game-changing accent for a piece!

3. We Can’t Forget: You don’t have to stick with solid colors. This Langwyqu top plays with color-blocking and stripes for something a little more exciting!

Long-Sleeve Turtlenecks

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This ribbed PrettyGuide turtleneck top is great on its own, or you can even use it as a layer and wear a tee or button-up on top!

5. We Also Love: This Simply Vera Vera Wang turtleneck is cool enough from the front, but once we saw the back, we were 100% sold. Add to your Kohl’s cart!

6. We Can’t Forget: Want a slouchier sweater style? Check out this cozy Treasure & Bond turtleneck sweater from Nordstrom, available in three colors!

Long-Sleeve Button-Ups

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This white Runcati button-up will simply never go out of style. Wear it with jeans, slacks, a skirt — anything!

8. We Also Love: You can still wear bright and bold colors in the cold! Check out this hot pink Pistola collared shirt on major sale at Saks Fifth Avenue!

9. We Can’t Forget: You could also opt for a different look by going for a denim-style top. This lyocell Daily Ritual shirt is a great choice!

Long-Sleeve Bodysuits

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Cozy yet flirty! This ribbed SweatyRocks bodysuit is like a lightweight sweater that you’ll never find accidentally untucked!

11. We Also Love: How stunning is this ruched mesh Free People bodysuit from Nordstrom? This is going to be a head-turner!

12. We Can’t Forget: This button-accented Good American bodysuit from Khloe Kardashian‘s brand is so soft and versatile. Grab one from Saks!

Long-Sleeve Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We don’t even need to tell you how great this tiered Amoretu mini dress is. The unbelievable review count speaks for itself!

14. We Also Love: This Famition Swiss dot dress is so good for a holiday outfit, whether for the holiday card or the big party on the day of!

15. We Can’t Forget: Stay extra chic and warm in in this Halogen sweater dress from Nordstrom. It’s even made with partially recycled material!

Jumpsuits

16. Our Absolute Favorite: How cute is this Blencot jumpsuit with its ruffled cuffs and square neckline? Such a fantastic dress-up, dress-down piece to own!

17. We Also Love: Want something to wear more as an underneath layer instead? This fitted Lagshian bodycon jumpsuit will be perfect — but you can totally wear it on its own too!

18. We Can’t Forget: Pop over to Nordstrom’s website to find this flattering Zella jumpsuit — a perfect mix of sporty, chill and chic!

Coats

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Of course, staying warm is usually going to require a coat when it’s time to step outside. Keep cozy with this sherpa Goodthreads teddy coat!

20. We Also Love: What a deal on this streamlined Nine West faux-wool coat from Kohl’s. Such an elegant fall coat!

21. We Can’t Forget: Is it already super, super cold where you live? Puffer time! We highly recommend this sherpa-lined KYL coat!

