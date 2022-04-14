Don’t Sleep on This Long-Sleeve Swing Dress for Spring — Now On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We say yes to the dress a little too often. Our closet is overflowing with frocks, from LBDs to long gowns. Sundresses, sweater dresses and slip dresses line our racks, and yet we never feel like we have anything to wear. Raise your hand if you can relate! When we’re running behind, we need a go-to dress to grab in a pinch. And even though it’s spring, the weather is still not consistently warm yet — so, we’ve been searching for a long-sleeve solution.

While browsing Walmart’s selection of sale styles, we came across the cutest swing dress that checks all our boxes. Long sleeves? Check. Flowy yet flattering? Check. Stylish for spring and summer? Double check. Take this mini dress from brunch with the girls to date night with your significant other. Keep scrolling to shop this wardrobe staple!

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Long Sleeve Ruffle Flowy Swing Mini Dress for just $30 (originally $33) at Walmart!

The Dokotoo Women’s Long Sleeve Ruffle Flowy Swing Mini Dress might just be our dream dress. While this swing dress screams spring, you can rock this frock any time of year! Featuring a split V-neckline with neck ties, a ruffled hem and elastic cuffs, this mini dress is boho-chic. The A-line swing silhouette is flattering on all figures, cinching your waist and accentuating your legs while covering up any trouble areas.

And you also have seven solid shades to choose from — black, grey, seafoam, green, blue, pink and red. The pink and blue are lovely for spring, while the black and red work for date night year-round. In colder climates, just add a pair of tights and booties for a fall or winter ensemble.

Once word travels that this flowy frock is on sale, we’re sure it will sell out immediately. The rave reviews speak for themselves! “Beautiful, quality dress that would be flattering on most body types,” one shopper said. Another customer claimed this dress is “comfortable and soft” — two of our top priorities! And one reviewer reported, “Dress was absolutely perfect.” Mic drop.

For a casual daytime outing, team this mini with white sneakers or sandals. You can dress it up with heels at night! Whether you have a party, picnic or presentation coming up,this swing dress is such a lovely look.

Not your style? Explore more from Dokotoo here and shop all other dressed from Walmart here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

