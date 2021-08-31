Madewell’s Sale Section Is a Hidden Fall Fashion Oasis

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we love to peruse a sale section for a hot deal, we know that most times, we’re not going to necessarily find clothing that’s suitable for a current or quickly upcoming season. Usually sale and clearance sections are filled with pieces we no longer need for the months ahead. In fall, we’ll see swimsuits, or in spring, we’ll see puffer jackets.

Madewell’s sale section is an exception right now. Not only are there over 1,400 pieces with epic markdowns, but there are so many great fall pieces among them. Suit up for the season in some of the coolest clothes around — all without putting a major dent in your wallet. Shop our current top five picks below!

This Dip-Dye Sweatshirt

This pullover puts a sophisticated spin on tie-dye by going for a dip-dye design instead, merging two shades of soft, sunrise pink. Bonus? This sweatshirt has fantastic reviews. Another bonus? It’s made with 38% recycled cotton!

Get the Dip-Dye (Re)sourced Cotton Swing Sweatshirt (originally $80) for just $30 at Madewell!

These Linen-Cotton Pants

Fall can be a tricky time, especially when you’re dealing with transitional weather. It’s too warm for sweats, but it’s definitely too cool for shorts. That’s why we like something like these lightweight, breathable pants. We obviously love their chic stripes as well!

Get the Linen-Cotton Track Trousers in Stripe (originally $75) for just $48 at Madewell!

This Tropical Cardigan

Just because summer’s coming to an end doesn’t mean you have to totally let go of those vacation vibes. This cardigan takes a tropical print and gives it a chic fall touch in black and white!

Get the Broadway Cardigan Sweater in Tropical Vacation (originally $98) for just $65 at Madewell!



This Denim Jumpsuit

This coverall jumpsuit is going to level up your street style to the extreme. The comfort factor is extreme as well, especially with that relaxed fit and soft cotton material. We love picturing this with chunky booties and a beanie!

Get the Denim Relaxed Coverall Jumpsuit in Glenroy Wash (originally $148) for just $80 at Madewell!

This Packable Raincoat

This coat comes in the perfect fall shade of green, has a drawstring hood and offers storage with its zip-up kangaroo pocket. Our favorite thing about it, however, is that it’s perfect for packing. Fold it up into a little belt bag to wear around your waist or shoulder or shove into your already-full suitcase at the last minute for a trip!

Get the (Re)sourced Raincheck Packable Popover Raincoat (originally $128) for just $75 at Madewell!

Looking for more? Shop the entire Madewell sale section here!

