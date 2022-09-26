Shop This Moment-Making Dress for a Celeb-Worthy Outfit — Up to 40% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We need more moments to remember in our lives. Too many days blur together lately, the monotony somehow both underwhelming and overwhelming at the same time. We need to break out! Even if there aren’t any big occasions coming up on our calendar, we have ways of creating some excitement all the same.

Buying yourself a new dress is a can’t-miss step. It’s exciting enough when the package is delivered, but that first time wearing it out? Priceless. Even if all you’re doing is heading to a café or going to the local park to take cute photos with a friend, something like this fall mini dress will have you looking back on the day with fondness. Plus, you can post the photos on your Instagram so you can look back on it whenever you need that dopamine boost!

Get the Naked Wardrobe NW Mini (originally $64) now starting at just $38 at Macy’s!

This dress comes from Naked Wardrobe, whose clothes you’ve seen on countless celebs including Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Lori Harvey, who’s even collaborated with the brand. It’s a mock-neck sheath dress with a mini hem that hits around the mid to upper thighs. We know fashion terminology can get confusing, so for the record, sheath dresses are “form-fitting at every point — from your bodice to your hips to your hem.” One of the most famous examples is Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany’s! (MasterClass). This is like a more modern, autumnal version of the iconic piece!

Sheath dresses are gorgeous for highlighting your figure, but they’re also really nice for layering in the fall since they won’t bunch up under other clothing. You could try this one with an oversized flannel, a sherpa-lined denim jacket, a faux-leather moto jacket or perhaps a chunky cardigan!

This long-sleeve dress has pullover styling, so there are no zippers to add bulk or bulges to the sheath design. It’s also made from viscose, which is breathable, silky-smooth and skin-friendly. There’s a little bit of spandex added as well for stretch, which is always appreciated in fitted pieces. One aspect we really love as well is that the body is double-lined, so you don’t need to worry about squeezing a slip underneath!

The Chocolate shade is gorgeous for fall, and it’s 40% off right now, saving you over $25. Coco, which is a lighter neutral, is also on sale, but sizes are selling out! You could also opt for the black version if it better suits your style. Or you could grab all three! There are no rules; make your moments happen!

