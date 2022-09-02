This Highly-Rated ‘Instant’ Firming Serum Is Just $10 on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Entering our skincare era all those years ago was truly a momentous occasion. It was like we accessed a new section of our brain, and suddenly we were researching ingredients, checking reviews and adding brands to our “must-try” lists. We still remember how excited we were when our first package came in and just like that, we had a skincare routine!

We’ve only become more serious about our skincare over time, and we’re now fully invested in perfecting an anti-aging regimen for our skin. Unfortunately, that has led us to some seriously expensive products. Yes, we’re more committed to skincare now, but we still don’t necessarily want to spend $1,000 on our nightly routine. We just want something that works!

See it!

Get the Neogold Collagen Instant Firming Serum (originally $15) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

This serum was already inexpensive, but it’s even on sale right now — and there’s a two-pack available that can save you an extra $2 on top of that! Plus, you’ll have a backup ready. That may be preferred, as you’ll likely fall quickly in love with this product!

This serum is made with a blend of natural ingredients, including aloe vera to soothe, rosemary to reduce swelling and puffiness and apple extract to protect from free radicals. Its key ingredient, however, is collagen. “Human skin is largely composed of a collagen-rich connective tissue, which provides structural and functional support” (Pub Med). We sadly lose collagen as we get older, which is why supplementing your skin with serums, pills or certain foods containing collagen could be a huge help in looking ageless. Using this serum may seriously reduce the appearance of fine lines and lift up sagging skin to “turn back time”!

This firming serum is designed to be super lightweight and non-greasy, absorbing quickly into the skin. It’s also a great choice if you’re super conscious of ingredients, as it contains no parabens, alcohols, sulfates, formaldehyde releasers, phthalates, propylene glycol, TEA, mineral oil, dyes or talc!

You can use this serum daily after cleansing. Follow up with moisturizer afterward to seal it in!

