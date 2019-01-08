Calling All Shoe Lovers! The Nine West Semi-Annual Sale Can’t Be Missed

Stocking up on the most stylish shoe designs is our forte here at Shop With Us. So naturally, we’re always game to shop a sale and when it’s one of our favorite retailers like Nine West, we can’t help but swoon.

Known for serving up a variety of styles that we can easily fit into our work and weekend wardrobes, this brand is beloved by Us and celebrities alike. From Emma Roberts, Shay Mitchell, Olivia Culpo and more, Hollywood’s A-listers can’t get enough of Nine West and we think that it’s time we give our shoe collection a major upgrade! Thanks to the Nine West Semi-Annual Sale, we can shop like our favorite stars without having to break the bank!

With select styles in the sale section for up to 75 percent off plus an extra 30 percent off until Jan. 21, we can’t wait to bring our new finds home! All we have to do is use the code “NEWYEAR” to take advantage of the extra savings!

Check out our favorite picks that we are adding to our carts today!

Cahluz Western Booties

A modern update to the traditional boot styles, the Cahluz Western Booties will certainly take our style to the next level. Designed with sleek leather and Western-inspired stitching, these booties will allow Us to give our go-to pair a break. There is elastic on both sides to ensure a comfortable fit and a back tab that makes it easy to take these shoes on or off. Complete with a slanted block heel coming in at almost 2 inches, these shoes are definitely made for walking and styling!

Available in multiple colors ranging from classic shades to vibrant hues, there is a style to suit every fashionista’s taste.

Sizes 5 to 11 are currently available.

See It: Grab the Cahluz Western Booties at Nine West for 45 percent off the original price of $109, now $60 in multiple colors while they’re still in stock. Not quite your style? Check out other boot options in the Nine West Semi-Annual Sale today!

Abay Smoking Flats

Every fashionista should have a trusty pair of flats in their lineup to give feet a stylish break from our beloved high heels. The Abay Smoking Flats offer a low heel and a streamlined design for easy wear! Made with a chic pointy toe, these shoes work to elongate our legs for a miles-long effect. Designed with a chic leather upper, this number will look great with our casual and dressy ensembles.

Available in a wide range of colors including earthy tones, trendy neutrals and bold colors, we can’t wait to add this shoe to our everyday lineup.

Sizes 5 to 12 are currently available in select styles.

See It: Grab the Abay Smoking Flats at Nine West for 37 percent off the original price of $79, now $50 in multiple colors while they’re still in stock. Not quite your style? Check out other flat styles in the Nine West Semi-Annual Sale today!

Seraphim Pointy Toe Booties

We love to add an edgy accent to our looks and the Seraphim Pointy Toe Booties are a great buy! Designed with studded straps, buckles and polished leather, these boots set the tone for a glam-rock vibe we can’t get enough of. There is also a pointy toe silhouette and a side zipper that adds a stylish accent to this already trendy boot.

Available in multiple colors including a stunning black floral option, this style deserves a space in our armoire. We can easily wear this number with skinny jeans, a turtleneck and a moto leather jacket to channel our inner biker babe.

Sizes 5 to 12 are currently available.

See It: Grab the Seraphim Pointy Toe Booties at Nine West for 50 percent off the original price of $139, now $70 in multiple colors. Not quite your style? Check out other boot offerings at the Nine West Semi-Annual Sale today!

Owenford Stretch Back Boots

A great way to welcome an under-the-knee boot to our collection, the Owenford Stretch Back Boots will become an instant favorite in our wardrobe. Made with a minimalist flair, these booties have a beautiful leather design with a stretch fabric panel along the back of the shaft for a snug fit. There is a super low heel that makes this style great for everyday wear and a side zipper that works to slip these boots on and off with ease.

Available in two styles including back leather and cocoa leather, we can use one option for our work wardrobe and the other for our weekend lineup.

Sizes 5 to 12 are currently available in select styles.

See It: Grab the Owenford Stretch Black Boots at Nine West for 26 percent off the original price of $149, now $110 in black leather and cocoa leather while they’re still in stock. Not quite your style? Check out other boot offerings in the Nine West Semi-Annual Sale today!

Lestife Round Toe Boots

A classic knee-high design that will pair well with an array of ensembles, the Lestife Round Toe Boots are an absolute must-have! Designed with a chunky low heel, we don’t have to worry about swapping out our shoes mid-day ever again.

Available in two shades including barely nude suede and black leather, these versatile boots will get plenty of wear with our year-round wardrobe.

Sizes 5 to 12 are available in select styles.

See It: Grab the Lestife Round Toe Boots at Nine West for 44 percent off the original price of $179, now $100 in barely nude suede and black leather while they’re still in stock. Not quite your style? Check out other boot offerings in the Nine West Semi-Annual Sale today!

