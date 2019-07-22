



Pants! Whether we love them or hate them, the unfortunate truth is we’ll inevitably have to wear them at some point. Sure, there are a handful of different ways to avoid the discomfort of pants, like a dress or skirt for example. But we can’t hide from pants forever, so we need to have a few comfortable options around for those unavoidable pants days.

That’s why we love leggings! We all know that leggings are the most comfortable bottoms on the planet, but what all may not know? Some leggings aren’t exclusively reserved to loungewear! In fact, there are a number of leggings that are just as chic as trousers, denim or chinos but as comfortable as our pants reserved for relaxation. No one will even blink an eye or catch onto our little secret that our polished bottoms are actually in fact considered leggings. But that’s only if we have the right pair that can easily disguise as pants. We found that in these leggings that are stylish, require little-to-no effort when styling and on sale in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, happening now!

See it: Grab a pair of the Nordstrom High Waist Stretch Twill Skimmer Leggings (originally $55) now with prices starting at just $36, available at Nordstrom!

What we’re loving about the Nordstrom High Waist Stretch Twill Skimmer Leggings? They feature the same comfortable feel and fit we absolutely love about leggings. They’re stretchy and non-restrictive. But, what’s so magical? The above-the-ankle crop cut, thick material and structured top make them as chic as a pair of traditional pants!

Often times, our jeans or trouser pants can become uncomfortable as the day goes on, especially after big meals. So in the morning? Our solution is to always pair our tighter fitting bottoms with a looser fitting top. We usually reach for an oversized T-shirt or sweater to do the trick. The only trouble with that is our outfits become far more limited and restricted. Well, not anymore because this pair of leggings can be worn for any season, reason or occasion. We’re talking everything from family gatherings to business meetings (if done, right!) and every single event in-between.

Is anyone looking to head off to work? Go ahead and slip into a white button-up shirt and loafer or pumps. Add a nude tote bag and matching trench coat for the most fashion-forward outfit ever! Bonus points: Slip out of those low-heeled or flats shoes and into a higher blocked heel and leather jacket when heading out from the office.

Looking for something a bit more casual? Try adding a cropped hoodie and athletic sneaker. Depending on the weather, we can add anything from a denim jacket to a puffy parka for a street style look that will be turning heads.

Don’t believe Us? So many reviewers are fully in support of these leggings. From the heavier material to the flattering fit, it was one glowing review after another. One reviewer claimed the material was sturdy and actually held its shape while another reviewer loved how comfortable the stretchier material is.

Once we have these leggings, we’ll wonder how we ever got through life without them.

