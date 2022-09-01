10 Best Skincare and Anti-Aging Deals in the Nordstrom Summer Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone loves a good sale — especially a Nordstrom one! When products from the mega-retailer go on sale, it always feels like Black Friday. But here's the thing: It's not easy to narrow down our wishlist before items sell out — and scrolling the sale section can be a tedious task.

Nordstrom's Summer Sale is no joke, and neither are the prices. Not sure where to begin? There's no better time than now to start using anti-aging products, and after a blazing few months of heat, these skincare solutions will give your complexion the hydration it's begging for.

Our 10 Favorite Products on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

1. Best Firming Mask Deal — 40% off!

This face mask is innovative, and will leave your skin feeling youthful, tighter and lifted. Perfect for those with busy schedules, this mask only needs to be used twice per week. It’s also recommended to use the mask before applying makeup to make your contour look even more snatched.

See it!

Get the GlamGlow Firming Treatment Mask starting at $15 today!

2. Best Age-Defying Smoothing Treatment Deal — 50% off!

Every night, use the Age Defying Smoothing Treatment to improve the appearance of your skin. Ideal for all skin types, this treatment utilizes amino acids to reduce wrinkles and their depth. Over time, this serum will leave your skin looking completely radiant. There’s a reason its reviews are seriously impressive. Hurry before it sells out!

See it!

Get the Eve Lom Age Defying Smoothing Treatment for $75 today!

3. Best Eve Lom Deal — 50% off!

After massaging this product into the skin, the mask will leave your skin renewed, radiant and silky. Once applied, it warms up and reveals youthful skin after being rinsed off. It keeps your skin hydrated for six hours after use, or if applied overnight, hydration lasts for up to 72 hours. Take a look for yourself! The customer-provided before-and-after photos are incredible.

See it!

Get the Eve Lom Radiance Transforming Mask for $45 today!

4. Best Exfoliant Deal — 50% off!

This exfoliant utilizes salicylic acid to exfoliate your skin and give you an instant glow. It reduces pores, promotes cell renewal and evens out your skin tone. Even if you have sensitive skin, this exfoliant will reportedly work. Use it three-to-five nights a week, and you’ll be seeing results in no time!

See it!

Get the Plenaire Tropique Enzymatic Exfoliant for $18 today!

5. Best Peel Deal — 50% off!

Apply this popular peel up to three times a week to leave your skin feeling fresh and glowing. The mask uses lactic acid to help exfoliate as well as get rid of dead skin cells, which is a dream for the end of summer. It works to soothe the skin and fight against signs of aging!

See it!

Get the OSKIA Liquid Mask Lactic Acid Micro-Peel for $52 today!

6. Best Enzymatic Exfoliator Deal — 50% off!

Want to minimize fine lines on your skin? The Enzymatic Exfoliator is here to make your dreams come true. Not only does it smell fabulous, it uses a unique blend of pineapple, pumpkin and papaya with glycolic acid to clean your pores — and leave your skin looking smoother than ever. All it takes is a few minutes two-to-three times per week, and you’ll be glowing!

See it!

Get the LaBruna Skincare Enzymatic Exfoliator for $53 today!

7. Best Toner Deal — 50% off!

If your skin feels unbalanced, this toner is for you. It will target all of your concerns and leave you feeling healthier and hydrated for up to 12 hours after use. Perfect for before bed, this toner will calm your skin and improve its texture — using super-charged botanical extracts and natural AHAs. Grab it before it sells out!

See it!

Get the Eve Lom Rescue Toner for $35 today!

8. Best Exfoliating Clay Deal — 50% off!

This three-in-one product takes it to the next level. It will cleanse, exfoliate and work as a mask all in one. Using mineral-rich French clay, the Tripler 3-in-1 Exfoliating Clay will detoxify, polish and renew your skin so you’re feeling smoother than ever. The gentle product will also reduce pore size, soothe any irritation and brighten the skin tone. What more could you need?

See it!

Get the Plenaire Tripler 3-in-1 Exfoliating Clay starting at $14 today!

9. Best Acne-Clearing Mask Deal — 50% off!

This five-minute mask is a blemish-prone skin’s savior. It either works as a cleansing scrub or blemish remover, depending on the tools you need. Filled with salicylic acid, it treats the skin to purge and clear blemish-causing bacteria and absorbs excess oil. You only need to do it once or twice per week and apply it for five minutes before rinsing off. In no time, you’ll notice that your skin feels smoother!

See it!

Get the GlamGlow SuperSmooth Acne Clearing 5-Minute Mask for $21 today!

10. Best Hydrating Mask Deal — 50% off!

Formulated for dry and sensitive skin, this mask will hydrate you to new heights. It includes cocoa and shea butter, coconut oil and Japanese tsubaki, which creates a unique blend to leave your skin relaxed and hydrated. With colder days approaching, this mask is fantastic. Grab it before it’s gone!

Get the Plenaire Skin Frosting Deeply Hydrating Mask starting at $14 today!

