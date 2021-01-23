Our 20 Favorites From Nordstrom’s Limited-Time ‘Self-Love’ Pop-In Shop

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t you just love shopping a limited event? The only thing better is when that limited event is all about you. That’s why you cannot miss out on the Self Love pop-in shop at Nordstrom!

Okay, rewind. What is this pop-in thing, exactly? Pop-In@Nordstrom is an ongoing series of limited-time pop-in shops curated by Nordstrom’s own Olivia Kim. Self Love lasts through March 14, 2021, and it’s a can’t miss for Us. It’s a boutique of “modern lingerie and loungewear, body care and intimacy products that invite you to own your power and your pleasure.” Want to see our favorites from each category? Let’s go!

Lingerie and Loungewear

Combining cutouts and lace — plus some stunning color options — this Naja Gina Cutout Bralette is sending our hearts aflutter!

How gorgeous is this Only Hearts Coucou Lola Mesh Wrap? Wear it over lingerie or even as part of a nice outfit!

Another show-stopper from Only Hearts, this Coucou Lola Annelise Mesh Teddy has Us even more obsessed with polka dots than usual!

Richer Poorer is the ultimate brand for elevated basics, and this Classic Bralette will be your BFF for when you’re WFH!

High-quality socks can make all the difference in your day-to-day life, as demonstrated by these Dueple Rib Crew Socks!

Intimacy and Sexual Wellness

Bath, Body and Personal Care

Jewelry

Want to see even more from this Self Love pop-in shop? Time is ticking and products are already starting to sell out, so check everything out here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!