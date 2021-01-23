Our 20 Favorites From Nordstrom’s Limited-Time ‘Self-Love’ Pop-In Shop

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Don’t you just love shopping a limited event? The only thing better is when that limited event is all about you. That’s why you cannot miss out on the Self Love pop-in shop at Nordstrom!
Okay, rewind. What is this pop-in thing, exactly? Pop-In@Nordstrom is an ongoing series of limited-time pop-in shops curated by Nordstrom’s own Olivia Kim. Self Love lasts through March 14, 2021, and it’s a can’t miss for Us. It’s a boutique of “modern lingerie and loungewear, body care and intimacy products that invite you to own your power and your pleasure.” Want to see our favorites from each category? Let’s go!
Lingerie and Loungewear
- Combining cutouts and lace — plus some stunning color options — this Naja Gina Cutout Bralette is sending our hearts aflutter!
- How gorgeous is this Only Hearts Coucou Lola Mesh Wrap? Wear it over lingerie or even as part of a nice outfit!
- Another show-stopper from Only Hearts, this Coucou Lola Annelise Mesh Teddy has Us even more obsessed with polka dots than usual!
- Richer Poorer is the ultimate brand for elevated basics, and this Classic Bralette will be your BFF for when you’re WFH!
- High-quality socks can make all the difference in your day-to-day life, as demonstrated by these Dueple Rib Crew Socks!
Intimacy and Sexual Wellness
- This Rosebud Woman Honor Everyday Balm is a plant-derived formula made specifically for taking care of intimate areas!
- These Dating Cards from The School of Life may help take your relationship to new heights with meaningful questions and challenges!
- Everyone loves a good massage, and this six-pack of Spoil Me Unscented Luxurious Massage Oil from Pulse will help you get (or give) a spa-worthy one at home!
- This all-natural Turmeric and Papaya Brightening Deodorant from Buff Experts claims to not only fight odor, but to even out your skin tone as well!
- This wouldn’t be a Self Love shop without a book like The Invitation: Daily Love for Your Intimate Self from Rosebud Woman!
Bath, Body and Personal Care
- Bath bombs? Old news. These Bath Flowers by Masha Tea? Seriously beautiful!
- You know Heretic from its collaboration candles with Gwyneth Paltrow, and this Dirty Vanilla Candle might just be your new fave for chilling out!
- Dry, dull skin? This Perfect Skin Body Brush by Rosebud Woman may be the missing key to perfecting your routine!
- We wouldn’t forget about your lips! WLDKAT’s Cupuacu & Mango Butter CBD Lip Balm claims to comfort lips, all while giving them a lovely tint!
- Ready for a new signature scent? How about the nature-inspired Love Potion No.3 Eau de Toilette by Tiermarq?
Jewelry
- Self love means wearing our heart on our sleeve…or on our finger! How adorably chic is this Heart Ring from Mondo Mondo?
- This Ok Fine Bonita Diamond Flower Pendant Necklace is made of recycled 14-karat gold and is accented with a tiny diamond. We can’t stop staring!
- These Mondo Mondo Guinevere Ruby Stud Earrings are simply exquisite. Enough said!
- This Aurora Freshwater Pearl Pendant Necklace from Mika Jewellery practically glows. Its versatile design is definitely a crowd pleaser!
- How about some matching pearl earrings for that necklace? These Mika Aurora Front/Back Pearl Stud Earrings will adorn both the front and back of your ears!
Want to see even more from this Self Love pop-in shop? Time is ticking and products are already starting to sell out, so check everything out here!
