Have you ever wondered how French girls have that je ne sais quoi? From flawless fashion to fresh-faced beauty, they just seem to exude an effortless elegance we would love to replicate. Maybe we’ve binge-watched too many episodes of Emily in Paris, but we’re eager to learn all the best-kept Parisian beauty secrets — especially how to achieve their golden glow.

When it comes to self-tanning, I’m a bit of an expert. That’s because my skin is as translucent as a ghost (I once had a spray tan artist tell me I was the palest person she’s ever encountered. Harsh.) I tend to burn in the sun, so I have no other choice but to turn to artificial alternatives. Back in the day, I experimented with Jergens tanning lotion (a tried-and-true formula), and I’ve used lotions and mousses from St. Tropez to b.tan. But these products take time to develop, often staining your sheets in the process. Sometimes you just need an easy fix that will instantly boost your radiant complexion.

Introducing a dry oil that will give your body a sun-kissed shimmer! After a recent failed spray tan experience, I desperately needed to add some subtle shine to my skin. I wish I had known about this product earlier! This cult-favorite find is currently on sale for 60% off on Amazon, so shop now before it’s too late.

Get the Nuxe Huile ‘Prodigieuse Or’ Multi Usage Dry Oil Golden Shimmer for just $16 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or Multi Usage Dry Oil Golden Shimmer is a multi-purpose product that works wonders. This dry oil illuminates your skin with a satin glow. You can apply this beauty product to your face, body and hair — from your eye lids to your legs.

Featuring six botanical oils and pearly particles, this natural shimmer is preservative-free. And this French girl favorite works on all skin types! The dry oil doesn’t irritate sensitive skin and brightens mature skin tone. One shopper even called this product “youth in a bottle.”

The reviews are in: this shimmering body oil is an international sensation! “This is an amazing oil!” one customer gushed. “It not only imparts a healthy glow to the skin and hair with the golden shimmer, but also moisturizes and softens the skin and hair. If you want to be a glowing goddess, this is for you!” Another shopper reported, “I saw this product on a Pinterest post as being a cult-favorite among French women. I can see why. It’s a very luxurious, silky oil that sinks into your skin without leaving an oily feel. It leaves skin hydrated. The scent I would describe as sun; warm and sexy!”

Get your French girl glow with this top-rated oil, on sale now at Amazon!

