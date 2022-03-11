This $20 ‘Breakout Box’ Has Everything You Need to Fight Acne and Blackheads

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all been there. We go to sleep feeling good about our skin one day, and the next we wake up to a full-blown breakout disaster. Under-the-skin acne is red and throbbing, whiteheads are sticking out, blackheads are making our pores look like craters — help!

When we were teens, we tried all of the ridiculous beauty hacks we could find on the internet, and they really just made things worse. We know not to use toothpaste or lemon juice anymore, but unfortunately our skin still breaks out. We’re still looking for an overnight solution to calm our skin down again — especially if we have plans for the next day!

Get the Patchology Breakout Box for just $20 at Dermstore!

In our opinion, this skincare set should be gifted to every single person the moment they start to struggle with acne and other types of breakouts. Save people the trouble and the skin damage and start them off strong and properly equipped with this Breakout Box! This kit contains varying dot patches for pimples and whiteheads, as well as nose strips for blackheads. Used together, you could finally start to achieve a clear, unclogged complexion in just one night’s sleep!

First, you get 24 Salicylic Acid Dots. These adhesive patches feature a blend of salicylic acid and tea tree oil, known to help with breakouts caused by oily skin, as well as volcanic ash to target redness and inflammation. Together, they may shrink pimples faster, help clear pores and encourage faster cell regeneration to get your skin back to normal!

The other dots are the Hydrocolloid Dots, and you’ll also receive 24. These have become a serious fan-favorite lately, helping to absorb the impurities from whiteheads. You can literally see everything the patch sucks up overnight! It also helps protect the area from bacteria. It’s a great pick to reach for rather than popping your pimples. And hey, if you did pop one, it can also be great for aftercare. We’re not going to pretend like it never happens!

Lastly, this set comes with three blackhead-eliminating Nose Strips. These strips are made with charcoal and Moroccan lava clay, aiming to remove dirt excess oil and dead skin cell buildup, therefore decongesting pores and minimizing their appearance. It’s also always fun to look what each strip pulls out of your nose!

The dots should be applied to clean, dry skin and left on for at least eight hours, while the strips should be applied to wet skin and peeled off after 10 to 15 minutes. Remember to rinse off any residue — and maybe take before and after pictures so you can see the difference in your skin!

