These Dressy Yoga Pants Can Take You From the Office Straight to the Gym

Can we all agree that our routines are starting to look more like they did in the pre-lockdown era? We’re getting back to the office, socializing more frequently and doing things we used to love — including going to the gym regularly! We previously relied on being able to take an in-person class during the week, and it finally feels like we can make that more of a regular habit again.

Squeezing a workout in during a lunch break or after work is ideal, but we’re not big on lugging a gym bag around. Luckily, we don’t have to carry as much with this pair of comfy and stretchy pants that we found from PMIYS! They honestly look like a pair of true bottoms that are dressy enough for the office — but they function flawlessly as workout pants at the gym.

Get the PMIYS Women’s Yoga Dress Pants for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

These bottoms are high-waisted and incredibly fitted, just like a pair of traditional leggings. The most important details on these pants are the pockets on the sides and the stitched pockets on the rear which present the aesthetic of dress pants instead of leggings. Shoppers agree that these pants are seriously stretchy and easy to wear while “maintaining the appearance that they’re work pants.”

You can currently pick up these elevated leggings in three colors: Black, grey and light blue. The black pair is certainly our top pick thanks to their flattering qualities, but the two lighter options are ideal for the spring and summer. Even if you’re not the type of person who loves working out, these pants are an excellent addition to anyone’s everyday work wardrobe! And if you’re looking for some more to pick up, we also adore these Suanret flared pants, these NYDJ knit pants are these skinny pants from Vince Camuto!

