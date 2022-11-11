This Sweater Dress Has Some Seriously Flattering Cutouts at the Waist

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When a top or a dress has cutouts, we’re often hesitant. We may feel worried about donning the piece because of the extra skin these garments tend to show. But luckily, when the cutouts are in the right spot, they can actually be super flattering!

A perfect example of how cutouts can potentially make you look streamlined and sleek is visible on this knit sweater dress from Prinbara. The way these dainty details are shaped and placed is absolutely ideal — and you can be one of the first savvy shoppers to get your hands on this style!

Get the Prinbara Women’s Waist Cutout Knit Midi Dress for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress is a relatively under-the-radar find, and we’re sure that interest will pick up soon — especially since the fall weather has officially reached its chillier groove. It offers long sleeves, a simple crewneck neckline and a chic midi length. But the true star of the show here is the center cutout we’ve been raving about!

It has a criss-cross design that’s accentuated thanks to the white hemming, which also matches the hem on the neckline. The cutouts meet at the center of the smallest part of the waist to create a side V-shape, which brings the eye in to make the waist appear smaller. And then in the back, the cutout extends to show off some skin and create a two-piece type of look.

This cozy dress is available in a few different colors, including some gorgeous brown hues that instantly stole our attention. We can picture creating a beautiful all-brown look with the right leather jacket and ankle booties — plus a fabulous purse, of course. All of the other options are just as striking, and we’re confident that’s a match for every sense of style. This frock nails the autumn aesthetic, and it’s bound to become a go-to for the brisker months ahead.

