Princess Kate Reportedly Uses This Beauty Technique to Cleanse Her Skin

Royal treatment! We’ve always dreamed of being pampered like a princess. Ever since we watched The Princess Diaries, we’ve been convinced that all it would take was a royal makeover to go from Mia Thermopolis to the Princess of Genovia. Even though we’re mere commoners, we can still achieve an elevated beauty regimen by taking a page out of a real princess’s book.

Hello Magazine reports that Princess Kate uses gentle muslin face cloths as part of her skincare routine. And according to the Princess of Wales’ makeup artist Arabella Preston, this strategy is a great way to cleanse your skin. It appears that the actual product in question may be the Emma Hardie Cleansing Balm, a moringa seed oil facial cleanser that comes with a makeup remover cloth. To find out more about this top-rated product, keep reading!

Get the Emma Hardie Cleansing Balm for just $55 at Amazon!

The Emma Hardie Cleansing Balm is a purifying botanical balm that cleanses your skin while minimizing your pores. Formulated with natural oils and Vitamin E, this cleanser gives your complexion a burst of hydration. The grape seed and sweet almond oils also help plump and soften your skin.

At the end of a long day, moisturize your skin by applying this luxurious cleansing cream. The handy Dual-Action Cleansing Cloth gently removes your makeup. Emma Hardie is one of the most renowned facialists in the U.K., so she’s an expert in skincare that makes you look lit from within. This balm works on all skin types, from sensitive to mature!

One shopper gushed, “Oh how I love it. It cleanses my skin and leaves it soft and smooth, doesn’t strip it, and feels so luxurious. The smell is so delicious. I have nothing bad to say about this balm and I am PICKY with my skincare.” And another reviewer raved, “Incredible product. Best cleansing cream I have used. Wonderful scent but most importantly, it does a fantastic job. Non-irritating and calming to your skin. Love it!” One customer even called it “heaven in a jar.”

Feel like a princess across the pond by trying this Emma Hardie Cleansing Balm today!

