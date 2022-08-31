Shoppers Say These Wide-Leg Yoga Pants Are Soft Like Butter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While phases come and go, there are some things in life we’ll love forever. Pizza, The Bachelor, ice cream cones, massages — and most importantly, yoga pants. They’re something we can (and often do) wear every single day, and they’re even majorly on trend right now!

Don’t you just love it when style and comfort come together to form a dream team in the fashion world? These yoga pants have done just that, accruing so many fans on Amazon who can’t stop coming back for more. Ready to see what the hype is all about? Now is a good time — assuming you like sales!

See it!

Get the Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants (originally $33) now starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

These yoga pants have a high-rise fit with a super wide waistband, creating a flattering effect without feeling tight on your stomach. The fabric is stretchy and breathable, and numerous shoppers say it’s so soft, it feels like butter. Pair that with the looser, flowier fit of the wide leg silhouette and you have these comfy-chic bottoms!

Promover didn’t leave it at that though. The brand took things an extra step beyond, adding side pockets that are specifically designed to be big enough to fit your phone and/or other must-carry items. They’ll be nice for your hands in the cold too — or when you’re posing for a pic!

See it!

Get the Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants (originally $33) now starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

These yoga pants come in 15 colors, so you can go classic with a black or navy or try something fun and unexpected like a pink or red. You’ll see there are two more on the page, but they have a drawstring waistband instead of the wide, flat one, so just make sure you’re carefully choosing which style you want before checking out!

These pants will be your BFFs for the gym and for hanging out at home, or perhaps for walking the dog or running errands. They’re nice enough to wear beyond that though! You can even try them with a button-up top and flats or kitten heels for work. Perfect!

See it!

Get the Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants (originally $33) now starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Promover here and check out other yoga pants here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!