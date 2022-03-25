Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We saw that Rachel McAdams used this anti-aging serum, so we bought this anti-aging serum (and yes, that was a Mean Girls reference in honor of the real-life Regina George). The Notebook star is one of our favorite actresses, dazzling Us with her talent and her pretty porcelain skin. We honestly can’t believe the Canadian celeb is 43 — she’ll always be an ingénue in our eyes. So, what is her secret to maintaining such a radiant complexion? We want in.

According to Birchbox, McAdams used the REN Keep Young and Beautiful Instant Firming Beauty Shot before the 2016 Golden Globes. And since her sister happens to be her makeup artist, we know that good taste in skincare runs in the family. This popular product plumps your skin, giving you a more youthful complexion. While it’s not clear if McAdams still relies on this product, it’s garnered other rave reviews. Read on to learn more about this sensational serum!

The proof is in the pudding, as they say — if you want to keep young and beautiful, use REN’s Keep Young and Beautiful Instant Firming Beauty Shot! One customer even said that this serum is like an “instant face lift.” Sign Us up!

Suitable for all skin types, this anti-aging serum aims to supercharge your skin, firming and lifting for a dramatically tighter complexion. The gel smooths, hydrates and plumps all at once! Formulated with clean ingredients, the hylauronans help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and the red algae extract provides a lifting effect. Just like magic!

To apply this serum, gentle massage into freshly cleansed skin until absorbed. Then add moisturizer and reapply throughout the day as needed. If you want to use over makeup, gently pat the gel on instead.

Shoppers swear by this anti-aging serum! “Love this serum!” one reviewer gushed. “Lightweight, non-sticky, my skin feels plumper and fades my circles a bit too.” Another loyal customer reported, “Have used Keep Young and Beautiful for several years now and it has certainly worked well for me, minimizing the wrinkles around my eyes. I also use the Beauty Shot for the rest of my face, giving an overall firmness to my skin. I am frequently complemented on the smoothness and bright texture of my face, and how young I look even though I am now Read more about review stating REN’s fantastic skin products in my 80s.”

McAdams has been stealing our hearts on screen for decades, so now we’re returning the favor by stealing this beauty secret. Shop REN’s Keep Young And Beautiful Instant Firming Beauty Shot today!

