We’re Taking This Roxy Dress Straight to the Beach

What makes a dress a beach dress? What makes you want to take it on vacation? Why does it deserve that valuable suitcase space over other pieces that hang in your closet? Of course, different people may have different opinions and preferences, but there are a few aspects of a beach dress we think we can all agree on.

First, it needs to be light and airy. We’re talking about a vacation in warm, sunny weather where extra layers are a no-no. It also can’t be too short, since the wind may lift the fabric up — but it can’t be too long either so we’re not tripping over it in the sand. Extra points if it has a cute, beachy print like this Roxy find!

Get the Roxy Land of Life Leaf Print Midi Dress for just $60 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This new arrival found its way to Nordstrom just in time. We’re definitely making plans for day trips to the beach and longer, tropical vacations, and it’s about time our wardrobe reflected that. This beach dress caught our eye with its all-over palm print, but the more we looked into it, the more we knew it was a must-have!

This is a midi dress, so it’s just the right length, and it’s made of 100% viscose, meaning it’s very lightweight, breathable and relaxed. The last thing we want is to be wearing something heavy or stiff at the beach! This dress also has a V-neckline and spaghetti straps. Yes, the straps are adjustable!

Another feature that really sold Us on this frock is the smocked side panels. They create a flattering effect without a tie or belt at the waist, and they make slipping this dress on and off easier, allowing it to go button- and zipper-free!

Go totally casual by wearing this dress over your bathing suit with a pair of flip flops, and then dress it up for dinner later that night at a restaurant at your resort, swapping to heels and adding a swipe of lipstick. And let’s be clear — you don’t need to be at the beach to wear this piece! It’s totally cute for the farmers’ market or the mall too, maybe with a pair of sneakers and a denim jacket. It leaves lots of rooms for accessories too, so you can go as simple or as maximalist as you’d like!

