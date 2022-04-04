You Can Score the Chicest Satin Mules — They’re Only $34 at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As all fashionistas can attest, there’s nothing better than finding a serious steal — and they can be scored in some of the most unexpected places! We’ve been keeping a watchful eye on the latest Walmart has in store, and their spring selection hasn’t disappointed Us yet. They have plenty of dresses that are ideal for the warmer months, but don’t sleep on the footwear department!

Currently, we have our sights set on adding some new sandals to our shoe rack — specifically ones that we can wear with the whimsical spring frocks we mentioned above. They have to be aesthetically-pleasing, chic and (most importantly) comfortable. We knew that we found the right pair when these mules from Scoop popped up in our search. They have everything we could want!

Get the Scoop Women’s Knotted Block Heel Sandals for just $34 at Walmart!

We adore these heeled sandals because they’re simple, but have the right details to make them stand out from similar styles. The satin finish is beyond swoon-worthy, and we love the knot detail on the strap that extends over the toes. The way the material gathers lets the sheen in the satin shine and catch the light beautifully!

The trendy details are definitely not lacking in these shoes. They have a comfy stacked heel that measures three inches tall, but that’s offset thanks to the platform at the front. The heel height of these mules will feel slightly shorter, making them more relaxed — while the platform provides a fun chunky look that’s trending on social media. We can’t forget about the square toe, which instantly adds some ’90s flair to these already-amazing sandals!

You can pick up these heels in three different colors: Midnight navy blue, classic black and bright fuchsia. All three are epic options, but we’re particularly fond of the pink pair. ‘Tis the season to add more color into our wardrobes, after all — so why not start with these shoes? They’re the ultimate complement to any type of dress you plan on wearing come spring and summer — or more casual outfits. They can spice up a plain pair of jeans or denim cutoffs just by slipping them on. Trust — your brunch uniform just got a major upgrade!

