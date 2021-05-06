Upgrade Your Shoes for Spring With These SeaVees Bestsellers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Hello, spring! Given the arrival of the new season, we’re in the market for fresh, casual footwear to rock during the warmer months. More specifically, we’re looking for shoes that are versatile and comfortable. Trends come and go, but the right pair of shoes will stand the test of time. That’s why we turned to SeaVees to find exactly what we need!

First things first, let’s take a dive into the past, shall we? It makes sense if the brand name sounds familiar — SeaVees helped pioneer the move to casual shoes back in the 1960s, and after a hiatus from 1970 to 2008, they’re thriving again today. In addition to comfortable, versatile and classic offerings, they’re long-term members of the 1% for the Planet organization, and regularly donate a portion of their annual revenue to eco-friendly causes. Sustainability is key, and we’re all about brands who do their part!

SeaVees makes shoes that everyone can wear — they’re designed to help you live your best life and embrace your truest self. Plus, thanks to natural rubber, no synthetics and top premium materials, SeaVees are renowned for how long they last.

Interested? Keep scrolling to check out 10 bestselling pairs that we’re simply obsessed with for spring. If you’re craving casual footwear, look no further — one of these pairs might be a perfect fit!

These Funky Printed Slip-Ons

These are the ultimate sneakers to slip on if you need to step out for a quick errand. While the silhouette is traditional, the design is so 2021!

Get the Baja Slip On sneakers for $78, available from SeaVees!

These Platform Slip-Ons

A sturdy platform sneaker is always welcome in our closets, and we adore the fuzzy cow print this pair showcases. Team with denim, sweats or even skirts!

Get the Baja Slip On Platform sneakers for $120, available from SeaVees!

These Low Tennis Shoes

Does it get more timeless than a tennis shoe? No matter what’s trending at the moment, you can count on these to keep you looking sleek.

Get the Monterey Sneaker Classic for $68, available from SeaVees!

These Skater-Style Slip-Ons

Slip-on sneakers are often associated with skateboard culture, but there are no prerequisites to rock them. They always look incredibly cool, and can add a sporty edge to practically any outfit.

Get the Hawthorne Slip On Classic sneakers for $75, available from SeaVees!

These Elevated Slip-On Shoes

These slip-ons are a hybrid between a sneaker and an ankle bootie, and we can’t stop swooning! They’re made from a gorgeous soft suede and look chic and sophisticated.

Get the Huntington Middie sneakers for $100, available from SeaVees!

These Beachy Espadrille Sneakers

When it comes to spring and summer shoes, no one is doing it like SeaVees! The espadrille style is laid-back and lovely, and it’s modernized in this pair of sneakers.

Get the Coronado Espadrille sneakers for $98, available from SeaVees!

These Retro Linen Sneakers

These sneakers are made from linen, which makes them super breathable and a great buy for hot weather.

Get the Darby Sneaker for $88, available from SeaVees!

These Printed Platform Sneakers

Consider Us absolutely blown away! These sneakers have an exaggerated platform style, and we can’t get enough of the strawberry print. Talk about spring goals!

Get the Monterey Sneaker Platform sneakers for $110, available from SeaVees!

These Mule Flats

These slip-on mules might be the easiest shoe to throw on if you’re in a rush! They’re just as comfortable as flip flops, but look far more elevated and put together. Wear them to brunch!

Get the Ocean Park Mule for $75, available from SeaVees!

These Ultra-Low Recycled Sneakers

These sneakers have a comfortable low profile that never goes out of style, and this specific pair is made primarily from recycled materials. We’re here for an eco-conscious moment!

Get the Legend Sneaker Seachange for $85, available from SeaVees!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the amazing women’s sneakers and shoes available from SeaVees!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

