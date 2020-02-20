These Sherpa-Lined Joggers Are Like Wearing UGGs on Your Legs

We’re well aware that the feeling of shearling-lined boots is second to none. After all, there’s a reason why UGGs have become such a staple brand over the past two decades — we never want to take them off our feet in the wintertime (and beyond)!

In fact, these boots are so seriously comfortable that they leave Us wondering why everything in our closets can’t have the same vibe! If you’re a fan of luxury lounging (and, well, who isn’t?), then today is your lucky day. We’ve found a pair of joggers that are essentially like wearing UGGs on your legs — and we’re obsessed!

Get the Yeokou Women’s Sherpa Lined Athletic Joggers for prices starting at just $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2020, but are subject to change.



Just the thought of throwing on a pair of sweats that are lined with a plush sherpa material is making Us want to leave work and crawl back into bed. These Yeokou joggers are what the coziest days and nights are made of. We’re honestly wondering why we didn’t think of creating a pair of sweats like these first — but we’re grateful that someone else has so we can enjoy all of the fuzzy goodness!

Of course, the standout feature on these joggers is the soft-as-clouds lining. But apart from that, these sweats fit the standard mold when you think of this classic and casual style. They have slim-fitting legs that are cuffed at the ankles with a ribbed material, and the waistband is made of that material as well. A drawstring is also included so that you can adjust to your liking!

These lined sweats come in four different neutral colors — black, navy blue, dark grey and light grey. If you want to go for an unlined version there are options for you as well, but we’re sure that the sherpa-lined pair is the best way to go! Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers seem to agree with Us, because they can’t stop sharing how much they love these sweats. With phrases like “winter survival essential” and “softest of soft” being thrown around, how could you not want to order yourself a pair of these incredible joggers? Now good luck trying to change out of them!

