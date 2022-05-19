9 of the Most Show-Stopping Swimsuits on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is it just Us, or is the beach going to be extra hot this summer? Not just because of the sun, but because of all of these incredible swimsuits to buy! There are so many sultry one-pieces and strappy, skimpy two-pieces out there that we are just itching to show you!

We’ve rounded up what we think are nine of the most show-stopping swimsuits on Amazon right now that will turn heads and rack up the likes and heart-eye emojis on your Instagram. Check them out below!

This QINSEN Swimsuit

If you’re looking for something strappy, look no further than this breathtaking bathing suit. It has such a flattering fit, and you know we love those high-cut legs right now!

Get the QINSEN Sexy Strap Halter Cross Front High Cut Swimsuit for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This MakeMeChic Swimsuit

As soon as we saw the chains, we were totally sold on this monokini. We love the look of the O-rings connecting the fabric!

Get the MakeMeChic Cut-Out Ring-Linked One-Piece Swimsuit for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This SherryDC Swimsuit

The under-boob trend is taking off, so this is the summer to add it to your lineup. This highly-rated bikini set has stretchy ribbed fabric too for comfort!

Get the SherryDC Sexy Scoop Neck Padded Cutout Strappy Thong Bikini Set for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This ZileZile Swimsuit

This lace-up one-piece is completely eye-catching, to say the least. It’s awesome how you can totally adjust it yourself too. It’s backless as well!

Get the ZileZile Sexy Deep V-Neck Lace-Up Backless Monokini Swimsuit for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This EJsoyo Swimsuit

If you love the O-ring look, you’ll be over the moon for this strappy bikini. Shoppers even say it’s actually super comfortable!

Get the EJsoyo Sexy Bikini Swimsuit With Metal Rings for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This ioiom Swimsuit

Want high-rise bottom coverage but still want to flaunt your figure and show some skin? This cinched swimsuit is our pick for you!

Get the ioiom Sexy High-Waisted One-Piece Swimsuit for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Lilosy Swimsuit

This swimsuit is covered in cutouts, and what makes it even cooler is the one-shoulder look with a customizable strap!

Get the Lilosy Cutout One-Shoulder Swimsuit (originally $28) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Sherrylo Swimsuit

Want to go super skimpy? This string bikini set has very minimal coverage, both with the top and the G-string bottom!

Get the Sherrylo Micro Bikini Swimsuit for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This BEAGIMEG Swimsuit

Love a good plunge? This swimsuit’s neckline goes extra deep, accented with crossing straps!

Get the BEAGIMEG Sexy One-Piece V-Neck Swimsuit for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop all swimsuits at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want more product recommendations? Shop more of our faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!