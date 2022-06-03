This Soft Denim Top Will Serve As the Ultimate Summer Layer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t typically associate layers with the summertime, but on days that aren’t particularly hot or in the evenings, we may need a little something extra to throw over our outfits. A lightweight layer can also totally change up an ensemble and make Us feel more comfortable, especially if we’re rocking something that’s a bit skimpier.

Sure, we could reach for open-front sweaters, but sometimes knits aren’t the most breathable options. Instead, we can go for a denim top like this button-down from Sidefeel! It acts as more of a shacket, and the material it’s made from has just the right amount of breathability to keep you comfortable and cool.

Get the Sidefeel Women’s Long Sleeve Button Down Denim Top for prices starting at $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This top comes in a few different variations, but the ones that we’ve zeroed in on are the more relaxed versions that look like your typical button-down shirt. You can leave them open or closed, tie the ends to create a cropped look or even throw it over your shoulders! Each top has long sleeves that can be rolled up, a longer hem and a standard collar at the neckline.

Some of the tops have two pockets on the chest, while others have just one — depending on which color you choose. There are light wash denim tops and darker washes to choose from, and each shade has additional details to make it stand out. Some include faded areas for a vintage feel, or offer subtle distressing. If you want to go for a more casual vibe, we adore the tops with rips — but for something that’s a bit more professional, keep it classic.

You’ll be able to get so much use out of this button-down top in the summer! It can be worn over dresses, shorts, a tank top or even a bathing suit as a cover-up. Shoppers are just as obsessed with this piece as we are, and claim they wear it constantly. It’s a perfect staple piece to add to your wardrobe. Versatility is major, and this is the key to getting started on your summer closet!

