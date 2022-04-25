In the String of Things: 21 Skinny-Strap Dresses Nailing the Latest Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s talk spring and summer dresses. What’s in? What’s out? While the past few years we’ve been all about puff sleeves — and we still are — another trend has been emerging that says “so long” to sleeves in general. We’re not talking about tank dresses though. We’re talking about dresses with string-like straps!

To nail this trend, you need spaghetti strap thickness at max. Go for a more classic skinny strap style or step deeper into the trend with straps that can be knotted and tied at will for a cute a accent. Hey, that means you can adjust your fit too! Want to see some examples of our current faves? Shop our picks below from Amazon and beyond!

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This R.Vivimos dress has been an obsession of ours for a while now. With ruffled layers and ties at the neck and back, we just can’t get enough!

2. We Also Love: Need something short and sassy for a night out? Check out this ruched satin Gmeitoey dress!

3. We Can’t Forget: This A New Day slip dress from Target is one of the most versatile pieces you can own. We definitely want multiple colors!

4. Boho-Chic Beauty: This Qearal dress is a total win for the boho babes out there! The shift dress silhouette is such a must for warm weather!

5. Flower Power: The skinny tie straps on this SheIn dress just make Us so happy. We have some major appreciation for the smocked back too!

6. Seriously Strappy: We totally love the way the skinny straps cross over each other in the back of this Majorelle dress from Revolve. You get a cute string accent at the hem too!

7. A Drawstring Delight: This Missufe dress has a cute drawstring detail at the chest, letting you cinch the neckline into a sweetheart shape!

Midi Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: With skinny tie straps, ruching at the chest and a flirty slit, this flattering Floerns dress is bound to become one of your faves!

9. We Also Love: Can you believe this beachy cutout BeQeuewll dress is from Walmart? So high fashion!

10. We Can’t Forget: How about just a single strap? This asymmetrical Lovers and Friends from Revolve will have you looking like a star!

11. Easy Fashion: Only have a minute to get dressed? Grab this flowy linen A New Day dress from Target. You’ll want to wear it even when you do have time to get dressed too!

12. Supermodel Style: We could totally see this patterned satin Fashionme dress on all of the modern supermodels. Now is your turn to grab it!

13. Flowing Tiers: A gorgeous tiered skirt, skinny straps and a tie in back? Of course this other Fashionme dress was going to make its way into our shopping cart!

14. That’s a Wrap: This wrap-style Angashion dress is incredibly flattering and, of course, mega-cute. We love the print options!

Maxi Dresses

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Wow! That’s what we said when we saw this Free People dress from Revolve with its lace bodice, skinny straps and tie in back. Just obsessed!

16. We Also Love: This strappy, backless SheIn maxi dress is a body-ody-ody-skimming beauty. Such a good pick for a little visual booty lift too!

17. We Can’t Forget: This plunging CMZ2005 gown is a stunner, for sure! Get ready to seriously wow!

18. Charming Cutouts: This ribbed L*Space dress is stretchy and majorly eye-catching. The extra set of skinny straps and the cutouts together are a killer combo!

19. Ethereal Eyelets: This angelic, 100% cotton BerryGo dress is the prettiest. It calls for a photo shoot in a botanical garden!

20. Terrific Tie-Dye: This roomy Riviera dress drew Us in with its tie-dye but left Us totally in love with the ladder string details in back!

21. All About Pockets: The pockets are just one thing we love about this Poetsky maxi dress. The ultra-roomy fit is the best for relaxing days!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!