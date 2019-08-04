



Shoes are powerful and can make our break outfits just as easily as they can ruin our moods. A pair with too high of a heel will have Us aching in pain, slowing us down or both. Similarly, a pair without a heel at all can completely throw off our look. Is it so hard to ask to have both comfort and style? We don’t think so!

In the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we found shoes that are as comfortable as our sneakers but as chic as our heels. In fact, this unique shoe is kind of both! These sneaker wedges are the ultimate 2-in-1, but hurry because it’s last day to shop these shoes at a marked-down price along with so many other deals!

See it: Grab a pair of the Steve Madden Winnie Sneaker Bootie (originally $90) now with prices starting at just $60, available at Nordstrom!

The Steve Madden Winnie Sneaker Booties are perfect for anyone looking to update their day-to-day sneaker while bridging the gap between sporty and style. It’s the all-in-one shoe that has the best part of a sneaker (the comfort) paired with the benefit of heels (the lift).

The heel provides a subtle boost and features a chunky 2 and 3/4-inch platform that’s great when we’re looking to add a little bit of height to our frames. It’s just enough for comfortable walking so we don’t trip over our own two feet or wince in pain by the end of the day. The very wearable and walkable heel is perfect for anyone looking for a shoe that’s cushioned and comfortable like sneakers are.

The heel is paired to perfection with a breezy perforated collar that hits right above the ankle. We love how the top is a bit on the higher side than traditional sneakers but not too high where it’s considered a high-top style. It’s an excellent alternative for anyone who’s looking for something that’s both elegant and effortless.

See it: Grab a pair of the Steve Madden Winnie Sneaker Bootie (originally $90) now with prices starting at just $60, available at Nordstrom!

These wedge sneakers come available in several shades including neutrals and bold prints. No matter which we choose, these shoes are perfect for anyone looking for highly versatile footwear that can be worn anywhere, anytime and with anything!

Many reviewers agreed, adding that this was their favorite part. One reviewer said it was the perfect pair to wear when running errands and we happen to agree! We can easily picture ourselves wearing any T-shirt, jeans and cardigan with this sleek shoe. We’re loving how chic it will look when paired with the perfect crossbody. Another reviewer said these shoes were a great alternative when looking to dress that otherwise “basic” look up a bit.

So many other reviewers loved how transitional these wedge sneakers were, since we can easily wear them during any season. They are sneakers after all! We love a shoe that’s suitable all-year-round!

Our favorite reviewer reminded Us just awesome the slip-on style is. Straying away from traditional laces, these shoes feature a back zipper for easy on and off. The reviewer loved how these sneakers were sleek, sophisticated and smartly-designed, too!

See it: Grab a pair of the Steve Madden Winnie Sneaker Bootie (originally $90) now with prices starting at just $60, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Steve Madden pieces, more sneakers and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!