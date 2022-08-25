Thanks, Spanx! Take 30% Off Select Summer Styles Before They Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Before we say “so long” to summer, we want to take advantage of the final fashion deals of the season. Ready for some retail therapy? To our delight, Spanx just marked new summer styles on sale! We rounded up our five favorites below, from sporty activewear to trendy streetwear. All of these pieces feature flattering fits and comfy cuts that will make you look and feel your best — whether you’re hitting the gym or hitting the town on a night out.

These Twill Cargo Joggers

Trend forecast for fall? Cargo is in! Not only are these soft cargo joggers super stylish, they’re also flattering with a tapered cuff and hidden tummy shaping.

Get the Stretch Twill Cargo Jogger for just $90 (originally $128) at Spanx!

This Ribbed Cami Bodysuit

This ribbed cami bodysuit is not your average tank top! Designed with tummy-smoothing fabric and adjustable straps, this bodysuit will enhance your figure.

Get the Suit Yourself Ribbed Cami Bodysuit for just $50 (originally $72) at Spanx!

These Knockout Leggings

Sweat-wicking performance fabric! Smoothing technology! Four-way stretch! Side pockets! Sculpt as you sweat in these must-have black leggings.

Get the Every.Wear Knockout Leggings for just $77 (originally $110) at Spanx!

This Notch-Back Athletic Tank

Perfect for a sweaty workout when you don’t want to wear a form-fitting tank, this lightweight tank features breathable fabric and a relaxed fit. Easy-breezy for summer and beyond!

Get the Go Lightly Notch-Back Tank for just $41 (originally $58) at Spanx!

This Pleated Skort

Tennis style is trending right now! Take this pleated skort on and off the courts. With Booty Boost shorts, sweat-wicking fabric, pockets and even UPF 50+ for sun protection, this sculpting skort is a game-changer.

Get The Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14″ for just $62 (originally $88) at Spanx!

Shop all sale products from Spanx here!

