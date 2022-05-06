Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even though spring and summer excite Us so much, tempting us with beach days, barbecues and blooming flowers, it’s always so sad saying goodbye to our sweats and ultra-cozy loungewear. Our joggers, especially, are hard to put away. But you know what might soften that blow? Replacing them with joggers specifically made to suit the weather!

We’ve picked out seven pairs of warm weather-friendly joggers from Amazon made with lightweight, breathable fabrics so you can rock the look even in the heat. Shop below!

These Amazon Exclusives

These joggers are made with a terry cotton blend, keeping them light and summer-friendly. The darker shades actually have quite a nice look to them too, so you can totally dress them up a little!

Get the Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger (originally $17) for just $13 only at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Name-Brand Favorites

You obviously will never go wrong with some Adidas in your closet! This pair is moisture-wicking — perfect for breaking a sweat in the heat — and obviously features those famous three stripes. We love that they have front zip pockets too!

Get the Adidas Sereno Aeroready Cut 3-Stripes Slim Tapered Pants (originally $45) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Hiking Joggers

Love a good hike or nature walk? These joggers feature ripstop fabric, making them resistant to tear. A safe choice when dealing with low-hanging branches. They’re quick to dry too, so morning dew is not a problem either!

Get the CRZ YOGA High Waisted Lightweight Athletic Joggers for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Fierce Beauties

Leopard print? Yes — always! These four-way stretch joggers are also made with a lightweight, quick-dry material that shoppers are deeming buttery soft. The best of comfort and function for spring and summer!

Get the SANTINY Tapered Pants for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Drop-Crotch Pants

Get the comfort of harem-style pants with these baggy joggers. They still taper, but the hems are actually cropped so they hit a little higher than most others, offering more breathability. The fabric itself is still made of 95% cotton though, keeping them lightweight throughout!

Get the SPECIALMAGIC Drop Crotch Joggers (originally $30) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

These UPF 50 Joggers

These cargo joggers aren’t only breathable and water-resistant, but the fabric is actually UPF 50, helping to protect your skin from sun damage. Now that’s a great property to have, especially if you’re prone to sunburn!

Get the BALEAF Hiking Cargo Capri Joggers starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Scrub Joggers

The word “scrub” stood out to Us, knowing how lightweight and comfy scrubs are. These are made to have a “feathery fit,” feeling weightless as you walk. We love that they have cargo pockets too for extra storage!

Get the CRZ YOGA Lightweight Scrub Cargo Joggers for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more joggers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other product recommendations? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!