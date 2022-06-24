Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know the feeling of freedom you get at the end of a long day when you can finally take off your bra at home? It’s pure bliss. What if you could experience that euphoria whenever you wanted? Well, now you can. Let me introduce you to this life-changing lingerie hack: sticky bras. Ever since I ditched my underwire bras for adhesive alternatives, I’ve never looked back. These strapless wonders work with plunging necklines and backless cuts, so you don’t have to worry about your bra showing. And we just discovered a specific sticky bra that also gives you an extra lift. A perky perk!

The only type of sticky we can stand in the summer is a sticky bra. A hot, humid day is a recipe for disaster with traditional undergarments. We can practically feel the sweat forming on the extra layer of fabric as we soak up the sun. But going bra-less is just not an option for Us! We need support, even in the sweltering heat. That’s where this amazing sticky bra from Amazon comes in! According to reviews, this breathable bra is a “game-changer.” Find out why below!

Get the Niidor Sticky Bra, Breathable Strapless Bra Adhesive Push-Up Backless Bra for Women for just $18 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Niidor Sticky Bra, Breathable Strapless Bra Adhesive Push-Up Backless Bra for Women is a virtually invisible bra that gives you the comfortable coverage you crave. This particular product offers buckle closure with a metal clip for a convertible fit. Available in nude or black and cup sizes A through F, this strapless solution suits a wide range of body types. Plus, each bra comes with a pair of nipple pasties.

As opposed to other adhesive bras on the market, this original style features a breathable hole design that especially comes in handy in the summer. The more air flow, the better! This lightweight bra also stands out by pushing up your chest for enhanced cleavage. Crafted from silicone adhesive, this hypoallergenic material won’t irritate skin. Apply and remove with ease and without pain!

Based on the feedback from satisfied shoppers, this sticky bra is a summer staple. “For my ladies that want to wear cute summer dresses and are worried about their sticky boobs sweating off, this is an absolute game-changer!” one reviewer reported. “It sticks really well, and it also stays sticky use after use.” Another customer gushed, “I love this product. I’ve tried many stick-ons and this one was the most comfortable and flattering. It gave the girls supreme support while giving them a slight push up effect. It looked amazing under dresses and shirts.”

Whether you’re wearing a low-cut top or a halter dress, this sticky bra will be your best friend this summer.

