This Knit Halter Tank Top Was Made for the Summer Heat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a fashion fact that we don’t wear a ton of knit items once the summer season hits. We prefer lighter, more breathable fabrics like cottons and linens to help Us beat the heat — but there may be some knits that can actually work! Crochet pieces, for one, give you tons of room to breathe — but they’re not exactly suitable for every type of setting.

As much as we adore crochet tops, they can be a bit too see-through. But a knit top like this tank that we just found from SySea might be the in-between we’ve all been looking for! We can already picture all of the different ways we can wear it this summer, and also have styling pointers for you to create your own looks.

Get the SySea Loose Knit Halter Neck Tank Top for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This knit top is actually a crochet piece, but the yarn it’s made from is much thinner — allowing for a tighter design. When you fashion knits in the crochet style, it creates small holes in the garment, but you can control how big or small they are. That’s exactly what give this knit its breathability. Shoppers do say that it can be sheer in certain lighting, but all you have to do is layer a nude strapless bra underneath and you’re good to go!

Get the SySea Loose Knit Halter Neck Tank Top for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This tank also boasts a flattering halter neckline and a casual relaxed fit, making it perfectly moldable for different types of ensembles. You can tuck it into high-waisted denim shorts and skirts or keep it out loose! The cut of the top also has an elegant flair, so you can easily wear it out for a party night or dinner date. Summer knits are definitely a thing, and this tank proves it!

See it: Get the SySea Loose Knit Halter Neck Tank Top for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SySea and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!