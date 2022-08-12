Flash Sale! Take Up to 70% Off Timeless Fashion at Theory

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Surprise! Theory just launched an epic flash sale, and with deals soaring up to 70% off, this is certainly not one to miss. It’s only for a short, limited time though!

Theory is an impeccable destination for chic, sophisticated clothing that’s truly timeless. Shop these high-quality, versatile pieces and your closet will be set for years to come. See our favorite markdowns of the moment below!

This Striped Dress

This midi dress is made of crisp Italian poplin and features different styles of stripes for a dash of unique fun. It’s beautiful from the front, but you’ll be completely sold once you see the tie in back!

Get the Tie-Back Dress in Striped Cotton Poplin (originally $385) for just $116 at Theory for a limited time!

This Seamed Pant

While we’ll always love our denim, owning a pair of pants like this can be the ultimate key to elevating an outfit. These wide, pull-on pants are so lightweight and comfy too!

Get the Seamed Pant in Crepe (originally $285) for just $86 at Theory for a limited time!

This Not-So-Basic Tee

It seems simple, but there are many different factors that go into making the perfect tee. This one is made of organic cotton, has a heathered finish and boasts a wonderfully relaxed fit. It comes in four colors too!

Get the Perfect Tee in Organic Slub Cotton (originally $85) for just $26 at Theory for a limited time!



This Oversized Blazer

This double-breasted blazer is made from stretchy wool that’s soft, extra-fine and luxurious. Love it but don’t want an oversized fit? Size down!

Get the Oversized Boy Jacket in Good Wool (originally $395) for just $158 at Theory for a limited time!

This Twist Shirt

We’re getting total European fashion vibes from this twisted-hem shirt. The open collar V-neckline is so chic and we just love the effortless silhouette and fit!

Get the Twist Short-Sleeve Shirt in Cotton Mélange (originally $195) for just $59 at Theory for a limited time!

Looking for something else? Shop the rest of the Theory flash sale here!

Looking for something else? Shop more of our fashion faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!