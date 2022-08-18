Tory Burch’s End-of-Summer Sale Has Over 500 Pieces Up for Grabs — Our Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With the end of every season comes the end-of-season sales, so we can’t be too bummed about summer being over. Well, we can still be sad that beach days are on pause for the near future — but the deals at Tory Burch right now will certainly make Us feel better!

There are over 500 pieces in the sale at the moment, and many of them are new markdowns. That’s a ton to sift through, so we picked out our absolute favorites that you’re going to love. Scoop them up now before these styles potentially sell out!

This Compact Crossbody Purse

The different colors on this bag make it extremely versatile. The neutrals go with pretty much everything, but you still get a subtle pop of color thanks to the pale mint green strap. The design is also ideal for going out or running errands. It fits all of your essentials! Slots for your credit cards, your phone and a few small items easily fit in this purse — you’re good to go!

Get the Miller Colorblock Wallet Crossbody (originally $378) on sale for $259 at Tory Burch!

This Convertible Crossbody Purse

The true mint green hue of this purse made us fall for it almost instantly! It effortlessly teams with the silver hardware details, and the shape and style of the bag are both classic. You can wear it over the shoulder or as a crossbody, and there’s plenty of room to fit everything you need for a busy day!

Get the Mini Kira Chevron Bag (originally $428) on sale for $299 at Tory Burch!

These Iconic Ballet Flats

Everyone should own a pair of simple ballet flats just like this, and what better version to buy than the iconic Minnie shoes? This pair features a fun speckled blue pattern that makes them feel a bit more unique and funky.

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flats (originally $248) on sale for $169 at Tory Burch!

These Elegant Slides

Wearing slides has never been chicer! The leather is sleek and has a beautiful gold double “T” logo right at the front of the main strap, which looks incredible against the orange shade of the shoe.

Get the Eleanor Slide sandals (originally $298) on sale for $209 at Tory Burch!

This Adorable Mini Tote

This ultra-mini tote just couldn’t be cuter! It may not seem functional, but you would be surprised with just how much you can fit into this small-yet-mighty purse.

Get the Ella Printed Mini Tote Bag (originally $228) on sale for $159 at Tory Burch!

This Textured Woven Bag

This large shoulder bag is made from hand-woven raffia and it’s absolutely stunning. You may assume that woven bags have a more rustic look, but this one makes the style so glamorous! It’s a great choice if you’re looking for a purse that’s more unique than your typical leather bag.

Get the Fleming Raffia Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $698) on sale for $489 at Tory Burch!

This Card Case Wallet

Compact wallets like this are a dream because they can fit into any bag. It’s compact enough for your smaller purses, and with larger totes, you can clip it onto the strap so you can reach for it easily. Convenient and classy!

Get the Perry Bombé Top-Zip Card Case (originally $148) on sale for $99 at Tory Burch!

Want more sale? Check out all of the latest markdowns you can score at Tory Burch here!

