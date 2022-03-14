Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s here! It’s the return of Ulta’s long-awaited 21 Days of Beauty event, and if you think it was good in the past, just wait until you see some of the brands and picks included this time. If this is your first 21DOB, here’s the lowdown: Every day, for 21 days, Ulta releases a batch of new beauty deals for 50% off. You have one day to shop before prices go back up and the next batch of markdowns is released. There are online exclusives and sometimes surprise steals you can’t see until day of, so you’ll want to keep checking back!
This event goes through April 2, 2022, and includes brands like NuFACE, Tarte, Sunday Riley, Peach & Lily, Urban Decay, Benefit, Kopari and so many more. See every deal, starting from today, to look forward to below — and make sure to bookmark this page and come back every day!
March 14:
- Smashbox Full Size Primers (originally $39), now $20
- NUDESTIX Select Nudies (originally $32-34), now $16-17 — online only!
- Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream and Transparen-C Pro Spot Treatment (originally $40-43), now $20-22
- Crepe Erase Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment (originally $63), now $32 — online only!
March 15:
- Clinique High Impact Mascara (originally $21), now $11 — online only!
- Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip (originally $18-20), now $9-10 — online only!
- SeroVital hgh Dietary Supplement (originally $99), now $50
- COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence & Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream (originally $25-26), now $13
- LashFood Phyto-Medic, Natural Eyelash Enhancer (originally $78), now $39 — online only!
March 16:
- StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum (originally $72), now $36
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 1 oz (originally $89), now $45
- Conscious Beauty Select Makeup (originally $24-50), now $12-25 — online only!
March 17:
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm (originally $21), now $11
- KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner (originally $23), now $12
- Stila One Step Correct (originally $36), now $18 — online only!
- Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads (originally $46), now $23 — online only!
- Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultra-Brightening Essentials (originally $68), now $34 — online only!
- DHC Deep Cleansing Oil (originally $29), now $15 — online only!
March 18:
- IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer 2 oz (originally $50), now $25
- Dermalogica PowerBright Dark Spot Serum (originally $95), now $48
- Multi Brands Select Skincare Tools (originally $28-159), now $14-80 — app exclusive!
- Multi Brands Women Founded Brands (originally $17-40), now $8-20 — online only!
- Plus a surprise beauty steal!
March 19:
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizers 4.2 oz (originally $33), now $16
- Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum Fragrance (originally $31-130), now $16-65
- Ofra Highlighters (originally $35-40), now $18-20 — online only!
- Kate Somerville EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser (originally $44), now $22 — online only!
- Plus a surprise beauty steal!
March 20:
- Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream (originally $21), now $11
- Tarte Shape Tape Concealers (originally $30), now $15 — Diamond+Platinum Exclusive!
- Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter (originally $42), now $21
- Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit (originally $25), now $13 — online only!
March 21:
- Urban Decay Brow Blade Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil & Ink Stain (originally $26), now $13
- NABLA Eyeshadow Palettes (originally $24-39), now $12-20 — online only!
- DERMAFLASH Mini Precision Peach-Fuzz Removal Device (originally $69), now $35
- Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops (originally $40), now $20 — online only!
- Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength (originally $58), now $29 — online only!
March 22:
- Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner (originally $25), now $13 — online only!
- bareMinerals Mineralist (originally $20-32), now $10-16
- MAËLYS Cosmetics B-Flat Belly Firming Cream (originally $49), now $25
- First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream 3 oz (originally $36), now $18
- Tula Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner (originally $42), now $21 — online only!
March 23:
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Liquid Lipstick (originally $20), now $10
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeFANATIC Fanning & Curling Mascara (originally $25), now $13
- Multi Brands Select Wellness Items (originally $14-52), now $7-26
March 24:
- Estée Lauder Nighttime Necessities Repair + Lift + Hydrate (originally $50), now $25
- Urban Decay All Nighter Softening Loose Setting Powder (originally $29), now $15 — online only!
- Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier Broad Spectrum SPF 45 PA++++ (originally $45), now $23
- Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer (originally $42), now $22 — online only!
- Exuviance Age Reverse Hydrafirm Hyaluronic acid Antiaging Moisturizer (originally $79), now $40 — online only!
March 25:
- Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer (originally $42), now $21
- Clarins Double Serum 1 oz (originally $90), now $45
- PMD Personal Microderm Classic & Clean (originally $99-159), now $50-80 — online only!
- Multi Brands Select Palettes (originally $38-58), now $19-29 — app exclusive!
- Plus a surprise beauty steal!
March 26:
- IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+ (originally $42), now $21
- IT Brushes for ULTA Airbrush Foundation Brushes (originally $25-29), now $12-14
- IT Brushes for ULTA Brush Bath Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser (originally $23), now $12 — online only!
- The Ordinary Squalene Cleanser (originally $20), now $10 — online only!
- Plus a surprise beauty steal!
March 27:
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner (originally $23), now $12
- bareMinerals Loose and Pressed Mineral Veil (originally $28-29)
- Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish (originally $21), now $11 — online only!
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer 2 oz (originally $39), now $20
- Kopari Exfoliating Crush Scrub (originally $39), now $20 — online only!
March 28:
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer, Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum (originally $52-65), now $26-33
- Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores 2.5 oz (originally $28), now $14
- Plus 3 Diamond+Platinum Exclusive surprise beauty steals!
March 29:
- Urban Decay Hydromaniac Glowy Tinted Hydrator Foundation (originally $29), now $15
- Smashbox Be Legendary Line & Prime Pencil and Prime & Plush Lipstick (originally $19-24), now $10-12 – online only!
- GLAMGLOW BRIGHTEYES Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream (originally $39), now $20
- StriVection SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks (originally $79-139), now $40-70 — online only!
March 30:
- PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15 (originally $30), now $15
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum, STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum (originally $72-80), now $36-40
- Perricone MD Select High Potency Products (originally $35-129), now $18-65 — online only!
- Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Skin Exfoliant & Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer (originally $45-79), now $23-40 — online only!
March 31:
- MAC Studio Radiance Face And Body Radiant Sheer Foundation (originally $36), now $18
- Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipsticks (originally $17), now $9
- Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer (originally $65), now $33 — online only!
- ZitSticka Select Acne Treatments (originally $16-36), now $8-18 — online only!
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser (originally $42), now $21 — online only!
April 1:
- Benefit Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel (originally $24), now $12
- Benefit The POREfressional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray 4 oz (originally $32), now $16 — online only!
- Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 & Pure Retinol Correcting Peel (originally $72-79), now $36-40
- Conscious Beauty Select Skincare (originally $28-52), now $14-26 — app exclusive!
- Plus a surprise beauty steal!
April 2:
- Tarte Maneater Mascara (originally $24), now $12
- Lancôme Select Skincare (originally $28-48), now $14-24 — online only!
- Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer 1.7 oz (originally $64), now $32
- St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist (originally $30), now $15
- Flawless by Finishing Touch Flawless Beauty Fridge (originally $60), now $30 — online only!
- Plus a surprise beauty steal!
