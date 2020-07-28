Tired of Denim Shorts? This Affordable Pair Will Change Your Mind

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you and your denim shorts had a falling-out? It’s certainly happened to Us before — more than once, even. Denim shorts are just so tricky. They’re often so disagreeable and stubborn. If they’re not willing to compromise at all for us, then what’s the point of continuing this tumultuous relationship?

It’s true that some pairs of denim shorts should stay exes forever. We’ve deleted their numbers from our phone, blocked them on social and moved on to looser styles like tulip shorts instead. But do we ever miss them? Well, only when we think of their good qualities. There’s no denying that the look of denim is perpetually cool. We just have to find the right fit. But where? How about right on Amazon, starting at under $20?

Get the Utyful Summer Mid Waist Ripped Stretchy Jean Shorts starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

When we saw this pair of jean shorts, everything just sort of clicked. The chemistry was instantly there — it was like we’d found our denim soulmate. These shorts are actually made to work with you, not against you, which is a trait that’s oddly difficult to find in most other pairs. They’re made of a stretchy fabric, have a flattering, mid-rise fit, and soft, washed denim look and feel — with distressed details and fading to boot! It was definitely love at first sight.

These shorts have a traditional five-pocket style with belt loops and a zip fly with button closure. They also have a rolled hem that you won’t need to adjust constantly throughout the day. We’re just talking about the Roll Hem – Light Blue version here — a personal favorite for this summer — but if you wish you could change one little thing about them, you probably can. There are actually 30 variations of these shorts currently available, with different colors, cuts, closures and more!

Get the Utyful Summer Mid Waist Ripped Stretchy Jean Shorts starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

While your rediscovered love for denim shorts will instantly energize you, your mood will be boosted even higher once you start realizing all of the new outfits you can put together. A simple tee and sneakers always work, or how about dressing things up a little with a sheer kimono, pointed-toe flats and golden hoop earrings? These are just two ideas out of a million or so, of course. We could go on, but we bet you already have some ideas of your own!

Get the Utyful Summer Mid Waist Ripped Stretchy Jean Shorts starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Utyful here and shop other shorts here! See all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!