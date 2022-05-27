These Comfy Sweatpants Look Like Designer Joggers — On Sale for Only $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A lot has changed in the last two years. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker fell in love and tied the knot. This Is Us ended after six emotional seasons. And sweatpants became the new slacks. Now that many of Us are working remotely, we have more freedom to dress comfortably on the job. And even when we’re OOO, loungewear is still our preferred clothing of choice. Sweats are officially a street style staple.

But picking the perfect pair of sweatpants is not as simple as shopping for socks. This everyday essential requires some extra thought! Should we go with a relaxed fit or more of a slimming silhouette? Do we want a lightweight fabric or a warmer material? And what about color — classic grey or a vibrant hue? Decisions, decisions.

When it comes to sweats we can rock from the couch to the coffee shop, we usually gravitate towards joggers. And we just found a super soft pair that looks like designer sweatpants! But the best part is, they’re not expensive. In fact, these sweats are currently on sale for only $15 at Walmart! Keep scrolling to learn more about this major deal!

The Free Assembly Women’s Classic Sweatpants will keep you cozy all year long. Made from thick French terry fabric in a cotton blend, these comfy joggers are warm enough for winter yet lightweight enough for summer. The elastic waistband with drawstring tie makes for easy on-off access, and the ankle length is ultra-flattering with elasticized cuffs. And the contrast stitching along the hems feels like luxury loungewear. These stylish sweats give off the impression that you didn’t try too hard to effortlessly assemble a chic outfit.

Available in sizes XS to XXXL, the sweats come in 12 different colors. Stay neutral with black, white, navy or grey, or play around with a pop of color by trying red, lavender, peach or green. Cozy-chic!

These joggers will be your new travel uniform on trips to the grocery store or to the airport. People will marvel at how put-together you look! Shoppers say that these top-rated joggers are excellent quality. “I love everything about these sweats,” one reviewer gushed. “Comfortable, soft, fashionable. They are the best. I literally ordered every color.” Another customer declared, “Perfect for relaxing! These pants are lightweight and very comfortable!”

For summer, team these joggers with a plain white tee and sneakers for a casual daytime ensemble. You can also add a hoodie on top to complete the leisure look. Don’t sweat it — just shop these sweats on sale today!

Not your style? Explore more from Free Assembly here and shop all other loungewear from Walmart here!

