Summer Self-Care! Save Up to 50% Off These Top Weight Loss Programs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is almost here! There’s so much pressure to work on our summer bodies, but getting fit in a matters of months seems daunting. We don’t even know where to start!

They say you are what you eat — in other words, health starts with your diet. Exercise is important as well, but what you choose to consume makes a huge difference in terms of your physical well-being. We believe life is all about balance, so we found four different systems that make weight loss feel manageable.* From celebrity-loved programs to a sustainable option, these meal plans may help you get on track before summer. Interested? You got this!

WW

Discounts all around! If top celebrities put their stamps of approval on something, you know it’s legit. WW (previously known as Weight Watchers) is all about power of losing weight while still treating yourself. Now you can save 50% on select plans from WW — restrictions apply.

Available at: WW

BistroMD

If you’re looking for a weight-loss meal plan that caters to your personal goals, try BistroMD. You can choose from a selection of plans that work for your dietary preferences and schedule. Each week, you get to pick from over 150 chef-prepared meals that are ready to eat in under five minutes. Sign Us up! Get 25% OFF plus free shipping on your first order w/ Promo Code Save25Bonus!

Available at: BistroMD

Green Chef

Hungry for some sustainable snacks? With Green Chef, you can sign up for a subscription of customizable meal plans that fit your lifestyle — from vegetarian to gluten-free. Each delivery features premium ingredients, chef-crafted recipes and eco-friendly packing materials. So fresh and so clean! You’ll feel like you’re on the Food Network with these nourishing home-cooked meals. For $130 off and free shipping, check out Green Chef today.

Available at: Green Chef

Diet Direct

Diet Direct has everything you need for healthy eating — even snacks! Choose from different diet plans and timelines to find a system that works for you. Diet Direct also sells individual products that you can incorporate into your routine for added health benefits. For 25% off plus free shipping on your first order, use promo code Save25Bonus!

Available at: Diet Direct

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, care or prevent any disease.

