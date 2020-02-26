Your trip may be planned, your passport renewed and your suitcase packed — but there’s still one crucial step in the pre-vacation process that’s always a hassle. What may that be? Selecting the ideal outfit to wear before embarking on an exhausting travel day! If you’re hopping on a long-haul flight or have multiple layovers, the most important part is staying on schedule — and staying comfortable in the process!

While our usual go-to bottoms tend to be leggings, even certain pairs can feel too constricting! And unfortunately, traditional sweats may not fit the bill if we want to stay somewhat fashionable. We want something that’s more elevated, and we found just what we’re looking with these Zella cargos! They’re well on the way to becoming our new travel pant, and we have a feeling that you’ll want to rock them all spring long too!

Get the Zella Getaway Cargo Pants for $75, available from Nordstrom!

These cargo pants are made from a recycled polyester fabric that has loads of stretch to them — they’re 12% spandex to be exact! One shopper described the material as feeling “silk-like,” and we can’t think of a more pleasant-sounding fabric. They fit loosely around the legs, which is why they may feel comfier than leggings! They have a high waist that cinches with an elastic waistband which has a drawstring, and the pant legs are cropped and cinched as well. They’re made to hit right above the ankle — a stylish fit that we adore!

These cargos have two slip pockets on either side of the hips, as well as two front flap pockets just below them. Those lower pockets are designed to fit any extra items. After all, they’re called cargos for good reason! These Zella pants come in three neutral color options — olive green, light grey and black. We think that the green pair might be our favorites, but all of these shades are truly worthy of a spot in your closet!

These pants are not only great for travel. They look stylish enough to wear on a casual day out — or even to work if your office has a more lax dress code. You can team them with cropped sweatshirts or over a bodysuit. They’re also great post-workout pants that you can throw on over gym shorts or athletic tights!

Shoppers do warn that these Zella cargos can run a bit small, so you might want to order a size up from your usual. One reviewer said that they liked the standard black pair so much that they “ordered the Grey Truffle shade” as well! Another called them “such a versatile piece,” and said they they’ve “paired them with other activewear, wedge sandals and cotton tops or a lightweight sweater.” If you’ve been looking for the perfect pants for spring, look no further!

