Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The fall is the moodiest season of the year for more reasons than one — the weather is at the top of the list. Every morning, it seems we wake up to a completely different situation outside! Some days feel like it’s freezing, while others boast temperatures which feel downright balmy. And of course, the weather changes throughout the day.

This leaves Us wondering how we’re supposed to dress to accommodate Mother Nature’s mood swings — especially in the lead up to winter. Our favorite solution to this problem has been shackets, and the latest one that’s worthy of commotion this quilted version from ZESICA. We adore all of the different elements which have come together to create this hybrid garment!

Get the ZESICA Women’s Long Sleeve Lightweight Shacket for prices starting at $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

We’re seeing elements of a classic button-down shirt, a quilted coat and a sweatshirt all working in tandem to birth this awesome shacket! It’s made from a material described as seriously soft, just like a worn-in hoodie. If it didn’t have the diamond stitching throughout, it would be more casual — but it’s instantly elevated thanks to that dainty details. Simply put, this shirt is excellent for everyday wear.

The weight of the material is slightly heavier than a flannel, which is ideal for some days. Plus, the boxy fit gives you enough room for layering! Team it with tank tops on warmer mornings, long-sleeve knit tops when it’s cooler outside or underneath a puffer jacket when the temps really start dropping.

Get the ZESICA Women’s Long Sleeve Lightweight Shacket for prices starting at $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

You won’t be disappointed with the color selection either — there are so many to choose from! We love going for neutral colors in the fall to match the leaves, but the brighter options are just as adorable. When it’s too toasty to wear a leather moto jacket but the forecast calls for something extra, this shacket is the perfect piece to throw on over any look. In our eyes, it’s a year-round hit!

See it: Get the ZESICA Women’s Long Sleeve Lightweight Shacket for prices starting at $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ZESICA and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!